Platinumone Business Services Ltd Balance Sheet

171.5
(-13.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.58

1.58

1.58

1.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.4

12.41

10.58

5.61

Net Worth

14.98

13.99

12.16

6.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.04

0.01

4.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.12

0.12

0.12

Total Liabilities

15.04

14.15

12.29

11.46

Fixed Assets

0.7

4.61

3.53

3.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.79

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.12

0.07

0.02

Networking Capital

6.06

5.67

5.85

7.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

6.18

6.68

5.63

8.15

Debtor Days

86.51

147.69

Other Current Assets

3.04

2.52

3.15

2.62

Sundry Creditors

-0.37

-1.06

-0.82

-0.61

Creditor Days

12.6

11.05

Other Current Liabilities

-2.79

-2.47

-2.11

-2.21

Cash

4.33

3.74

2.84

0.16

Total Assets

15.05

14.14

12.29

11.46

