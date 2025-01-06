Platinumone Business Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.58
1.58
1.58
1.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.4
12.41
10.58
5.61
Net Worth
14.98
13.99
12.16
6.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.04
0.01
4.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.12
0.12
0.12
Total Liabilities
15.04
14.15
12.29
11.46
Fixed Assets
0.7
4.61
3.53
3.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.79
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.12
0.07
0.02
Networking Capital
6.06
5.67
5.85
7.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
6.18
6.68
5.63
8.15
Debtor Days
86.51
147.69
Other Current Assets
3.04
2.52
3.15
2.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.37
-1.06
-0.82
-0.61
Creditor Days
12.6
11.05
Other Current Liabilities
-2.79
-2.47
-2.11
-2.21
Cash
4.33
3.74
2.84
0.16
Total Assets
15.05
14.14
12.29
11.46
