SectorIT - Software
Open₹198.5
Prev. Close₹198.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.19
Day's High₹198.5
Day's Low₹198.5
52 Week's High₹240.5
52 Week's Low₹147.35
Book Value₹94.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.41
P/E21.36
EPS9.29
Divi. Yield1.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.58
1.58
1.58
1.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.4
12.41
10.58
5.61
Net Worth
14.98
13.99
12.16
6.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
23.75
20.14
26.08
18.36
yoy growth (%)
17.92
-22.78
42.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.23
-10.44
-14.64
-10.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.16
1.52
2.82
2.49
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.47
-0.56
-0.52
Tax paid
-0.89
-0.44
-0.77
-0.74
Working capital
-0.03
0.61
2.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.92
-22.78
42.01
Op profit growth
44.51
-37.49
18.11
EBIT growth
55.88
-40.82
22.32
Net profit growth
110.85
-47.38
16.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anupam Vaidya
Independent Director
Peshwa Acharya
Managing Director
Amey Narendra Saxena
Executive Director
Ratul Lahiri
Executive Director & CFO
Vivek Kumar
Non Executive Director
Arun Ramamurthy
Summary
Platinumone Business Services Limited was originally incorporated as PlatinumOne Wealth Advisors Private Limited on July 30, 2008 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Pursuant to a Special Resolution, the Company name changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Private Limited. A Certificate of Incorporation was issued on February 13, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Limited dated July 30, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Business Process Management Services and provides services to Indian corporates. It specialise in providing Pre Sales for Real Estate and Insurance companies. It also excel in providing Customer Service and Channel Management Support to all sectors including Consumer Brands, BFSI etc. Apart from this, the Company provide services in various industries namely FMCG, Real Estate, Furniture, Insurance, Consumer Durables etc. PlatinumOne is an Outsourcing Company with most processes like Lead Conversion, Customer Care, Channel Management, Lead Generation and Loyalty Program being delivered through their Call Centres. In collaboration with the Client, PlatinumOne articulates Process Design, People, Technology and Infrastructure. PlatinumOne has offices in Thane as well as in Pune and Kolkata. It ha
Read More
The Platinumone Business Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹198.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Platinumone Business Services Ltd is ₹31.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Platinumone Business Services Ltd is 21.36 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Platinumone Business Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Platinumone Business Services Ltd is ₹147.35 and ₹240.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Platinumone Business Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.60%, 3 Years at 0.64%, 1 Year at 16.67%, 6 Month at 28.03%, 3 Month at 1.04% and 1 Month at 0.23%.
