Summary

Platinumone Business Services Limited was originally incorporated as PlatinumOne Wealth Advisors Private Limited on July 30, 2008 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Pursuant to a Special Resolution, the Company name changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Private Limited. A Certificate of Incorporation was issued on February 13, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Limited dated July 30, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Business Process Management Services and provides services to Indian corporates. It specialise in providing Pre Sales for Real Estate and Insurance companies. It also excel in providing Customer Service and Channel Management Support to all sectors including Consumer Brands, BFSI etc. Apart from this, the Company provide services in various industries namely FMCG, Real Estate, Furniture, Insurance, Consumer Durables etc. PlatinumOne is an Outsourcing Company with most processes like Lead Conversion, Customer Care, Channel Management, Lead Generation and Loyalty Program being delivered through their Call Centres. In collaboration with the Client, PlatinumOne articulates Process Design, People, Technology and Infrastructure. PlatinumOne has offices in Thane as well as in Pune and Kolkata. It ha

