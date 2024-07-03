iifl-logo-icon 1
Platinumone Business Services Ltd Share Price

198.5
(0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:16:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open198.5
  Day's High198.5
  52 Wk High240.5
  Prev. Close198.45
  Day's Low198.5
  52 Wk Low 147.35
  Turnover (lac)1.19
  P/E21.36
  Face Value10
  Book Value94.68
  EPS9.29
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.41
  Div. Yield1.01
Platinumone Business Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

198.5

Prev. Close

198.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1.19

Day's High

198.5

Day's Low

198.5

52 Week's High

240.5

52 Week's Low

147.35

Book Value

94.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.41

P/E

21.36

EPS

9.29

Divi. Yield

1.01

Platinumone Business Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 21 Feb, 2024

arrow

Platinumone Business Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Platinumone Business Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.30%

Non-Promoter- 26.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Platinumone Business Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.58

1.58

1.58

1.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.4

12.41

10.58

5.61

Net Worth

14.98

13.99

12.16

6.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

23.75

20.14

26.08

18.36

yoy growth (%)

17.92

-22.78

42.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.23

-10.44

-14.64

-10.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.16

1.52

2.82

2.49

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.47

-0.56

-0.52

Tax paid

-0.89

-0.44

-0.77

-0.74

Working capital

-0.03

0.61

2.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.92

-22.78

42.01

Op profit growth

44.51

-37.49

18.11

EBIT growth

55.88

-40.82

22.32

Net profit growth

110.85

-47.38

16.31

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Platinumone Business Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Platinumone Business Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anupam Vaidya

Independent Director

Peshwa Acharya

Managing Director

Amey Narendra Saxena

Executive Director

Ratul Lahiri

Executive Director & CFO

Vivek Kumar

Non Executive Director

Arun Ramamurthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Platinumone Business Services Ltd

Summary

Platinumone Business Services Limited was originally incorporated as PlatinumOne Wealth Advisors Private Limited on July 30, 2008 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Pursuant to a Special Resolution, the Company name changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Private Limited. A Certificate of Incorporation was issued on February 13, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Limited dated July 30, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Business Process Management Services and provides services to Indian corporates. It specialise in providing Pre Sales for Real Estate and Insurance companies. It also excel in providing Customer Service and Channel Management Support to all sectors including Consumer Brands, BFSI etc. Apart from this, the Company provide services in various industries namely FMCG, Real Estate, Furniture, Insurance, Consumer Durables etc. PlatinumOne is an Outsourcing Company with most processes like Lead Conversion, Customer Care, Channel Management, Lead Generation and Loyalty Program being delivered through their Call Centres. In collaboration with the Client, PlatinumOne articulates Process Design, People, Technology and Infrastructure. PlatinumOne has offices in Thane as well as in Pune and Kolkata. It ha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Platinumone Business Services Ltd share price today?

The Platinumone Business Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹198.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Platinumone Business Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Platinumone Business Services Ltd is ₹31.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Platinumone Business Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Platinumone Business Services Ltd is 21.36 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Platinumone Business Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Platinumone Business Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Platinumone Business Services Ltd is ₹147.35 and ₹240.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Platinumone Business Services Ltd?

Platinumone Business Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.60%, 3 Years at 0.64%, 1 Year at 16.67%, 6 Month at 28.03%, 3 Month at 1.04% and 1 Month at 0.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Platinumone Business Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Platinumone Business Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.69 %

