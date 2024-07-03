Platinumone Business Services Ltd Summary

Platinumone Business Services Limited was originally incorporated as PlatinumOne Wealth Advisors Private Limited on July 30, 2008 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Pursuant to a Special Resolution, the Company name changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Private Limited. A Certificate of Incorporation was issued on February 13, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to PlatinumOne Business Services Limited dated July 30, 2020 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of providing Business Process Management Services and provides services to Indian corporates. It specialise in providing Pre Sales for Real Estate and Insurance companies. It also excel in providing Customer Service and Channel Management Support to all sectors including Consumer Brands, BFSI etc. Apart from this, the Company provide services in various industries namely FMCG, Real Estate, Furniture, Insurance, Consumer Durables etc. PlatinumOne is an Outsourcing Company with most processes like Lead Conversion, Customer Care, Channel Management, Lead Generation and Loyalty Program being delivered through their Call Centres. In collaboration with the Client, PlatinumOne articulates Process Design, People, Technology and Infrastructure. PlatinumOne has offices in Thane as well as in Pune and Kolkata. It has more than 500 employees. The Company has strong competencies in hiring the right manpower and training them on soft skills as well as process specific knowledge and skills. Additionally, it has achieved high capability in related technologies. It invested in cutting edge dialer and integration with CRMs including Salesforce to provide a high level of service to its clients. It made proprietary applications for HRIS, Knowledge Management as well as Recruitment. It achieved a high proficiency in leveraging AI for auditing call quality. The Company works with high quality Diallers and CRMs where the Vendors provide a good level of support. The data to be called is either fetched by the Dialer through web services (APIs) or uploaded. There are various calling modes like Predictive or Preview that are used based on the speed and accuracy needed. The Agents login to the Dialer through a PC and a Headset and start attending calls. The Dialer records all the calls. The CRM works in tandem with the Dialer and records Customer and Transaction information. To ensure Zero Downtime, the Company invests in high quality infrastructure. Overall, there is high focus on ensuring a highly professional level of service delivery with high ROI to clients. Some of its prestigious clients are Godrej Properties, Godrej Interio, Edelweiss Tokio Life, Tally, Lodha Group, Hafele, Reliance Nippon, Capital foods. In 2009, the Company started Outsourcing business with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited as its First Client.In 2012, the Company moved to bigger HQ in Vikhroli, Mumbai.In 2018, Company opened branch offices in Gurgaon and in New Delhi with over 500+ employees. It opened the first office in Thane.In 2019, Company opened a branch office in Kolkata. In September 2021, the Company came up with its Initial Public Offering of 4,22,400 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.89 Crore.