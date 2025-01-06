iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Platinumone Business Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

171.5
(-13.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Platinumone Business Services Ltd

Platinumone Bus. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.16

1.52

2.82

2.49

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.47

-0.56

-0.52

Tax paid

-0.89

-0.44

-0.77

-0.74

Working capital

-0.03

0.61

2.55

Other operating items

Operating

1.78

1.2

4.03

Capital expenditure

0.48

0.09

0.25

Free cash flow

2.27

1.29

4.28

Equity raised

14.5

11.15

6.85

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

3.82

2.89

3.73

Dividends paid

0.16

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.76

15.34

14.86

Platinumone Bus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Platinumone Business Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.