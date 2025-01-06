Platinumone Business Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.16
1.52
2.82
2.49
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.47
-0.56
-0.52
Tax paid
-0.89
-0.44
-0.77
-0.74
Working capital
-0.03
0.61
2.55
Other operating items
Operating
1.78
1.2
4.03
Capital expenditure
0.48
0.09
0.25
Free cash flow
2.27
1.29
4.28
Equity raised
14.5
11.15
6.85
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
3.82
2.89
3.73
Dividends paid
0.16
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.76
15.34
14.86
