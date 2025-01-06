iifl-logo-icon 1
Platinumone Business Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

171.5
(-13.58%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

23.75

20.14

26.08

18.36

yoy growth (%)

17.92

-22.78

42.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.23

-10.44

-14.64

-10.36

As % of sales

51.5

51.86

56.13

56.45

Other costs

-7.83

-7.14

-7.36

-4.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.99

35.48

28.24

24.76

Operating profit

3.68

2.54

4.07

3.45

OPM

15.49

12.64

15.62

18.78

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.47

-0.56

-0.52

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.61

-0.78

-0.45

Other income

0.09

0.06

0.09

0.02

Profit before tax

3.16

1.52

2.82

2.49

Taxes

-0.89

-0.44

-0.77

-0.74

Tax rate

-28.41

-29.47

-27.54

-29.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.26

1.07

2.04

1.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.26

1.07

2.04

1.75

yoy growth (%)

110.85

-47.38

16.31

NPM

9.54

5.33

7.83

9.56

