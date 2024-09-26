iifl-logo-icon 1
Platinumone Business Services Ltd AGM

171.5
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Platinumone Bus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
1. M/s Bilimoria Mehta and Co., Chartered Accountants have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5(Five) years subject to approval of the Shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 2. The 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 26th September at 10.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Ashar IT Park , 16Z Road, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400 604. 3. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 16th Annual General Meeting; 4. M/s. DSM & Associates, Company Secretaries, were appointed to act as Scrutinizer to carry out the voting process at the 16th Annual General Meeting and to submit their reports thereon; 5. Other matters pertaining to convening and holding of 16th Annual General Meeting; In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are attaching herewith the Proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) With reference to a query raised by BSE for not mentioning the conclusion time in the proceedings of the AGM, we are enclosing herewith the revised proceedings for your reference and records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We wish to inform the Stock Exchange that the Shareholders at the 16th AGM have approved the appointment of M/S Billimoria and co,.Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)

Platinumone Bus.: Related News

No Record Found

