Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Platinumone Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board meeting held for considering and approving the Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Platinumone Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 29th August 2024 at 11.15 a.m. via Video Conferencing or Audio Visual Means to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years. 2. To consider and decide the day date and time for convening of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. To consider and decide the Book Closure Date for the 16th Annual General Meeting. 4. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. M/s Bilimoria Mehta and Co., Chartered Accountants have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5(Five) years subject to approval of the Shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 2. The 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 26th September at 10.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Ashar IT Park , 16Z Road, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400 604. 3. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 16th Annual General Meeting; 4. M/s. DSM & Associates, Company Secretaries, were appointed to act as Scrutinizer to carry out the voting process at the 16th Annual General Meeting and to submit their reports thereon; 5. Other matters pertaining to convening and holding of 16th Annual General Meeting; Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Platinumone Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 at 8.15 p.m. via Video Conferencing or Audio Visual Means to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve revision in the remuneration of Mrs. Shilpa Saxena a Related Party Transactions; 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years. 3. To consider and decide the day date and time for convening of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To consider and decide the Book Closure Date for the 16th Annual General Meeting. 5. To consider and appoint Scrutiniser for the voting to be conducted at the 16th Annual General Meeting; 6. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved the revision in remuneration of Mrs. Shilpa Saxena, a Related Party Transactions, subject to approval of the members of the Company in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting; 2. Recommending the Director to retire by rotation in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting; The discussion and decisions on all other items of agenda pertaining to holding of 16th Annual General Meeting and other matters incidental to it, including but not limited to, approval of Directors Report and its annexures, appointment of Statutory Auditors, etc. are deferred to next Board Meeting proposed to be held shortly Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

Platinumone Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and Auditors Report thereon; 2. To consider and approve revision in the remuneration of Mrs. Shilpa Saxena a Related Party Transactions; 3. To consider and approve revision in the payment of remuneration of a) Mr. Amey Saxena Managing Director of the Company; b) Mr. Ratul Lahiri Executive Director of the Company; c) Mr. Vivek Kumar Director and CFO of the Company. 4. Any other incidental matters related to above-mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly take the above information on your records and kindly obliged. With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, on Saturday the 18th May, 2024 which started at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m. approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, along with the Auditors Report thereon and the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors Report for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 were unmodified. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) PFA the Audited Financial results for the half year ended on 31st marc, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon and the Statement of assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024