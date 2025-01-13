Polo Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
22.37
22.37
22.37
22.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.88
40.76
41.37
42
Net Worth
62.25
63.13
63.74
64.37
Minority Interest
Debt
77.02
80.75
82.04
60.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
139.27
143.88
145.78
125.19
Fixed Assets
160.02
159.25
158.88
155.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-23.09
-17.86
-14.22
-30.83
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.73
0.72
0.31
0.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.37
2.56
2.51
2.12
Sundry Creditors
-1.25
-1.23
-2.05
-2.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-32.95
-19.92
-15
-30.96
Cash
2.35
2.49
1.12
0.37
Total Assets
139.29
143.89
145.79
125.2
