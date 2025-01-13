iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polo Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

9.27
(4.86%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:12:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polo Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

22.37

22.37

22.37

22.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.88

40.76

41.37

42

Net Worth

62.25

63.13

63.74

64.37

Minority Interest

Debt

77.02

80.75

82.04

60.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

139.27

143.88

145.78

125.19

Fixed Assets

160.02

159.25

158.88

155.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-23.09

-17.86

-14.22

-30.83

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.73

0.72

0.31

0.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.37

2.56

2.51

2.12

Sundry Creditors

-1.25

-1.23

-2.05

-2.15

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-32.95

-19.92

-15

-30.96

Cash

2.35

2.49

1.12

0.37

Total Assets

139.29

143.89

145.79

125.2

Polo Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polo Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.