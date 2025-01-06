Polo Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.29
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.06
-0.03
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
-1.15
0.72
-1.53
-0.88
Other operating items
Operating
-1.27
0.68
-1.55
-0.83
Capital expenditure
0
0.65
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.27
1.34
-1.55
-0.82
Equity raised
94.69
84.64
84.61
84.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.92
12.01
12.17
23.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
104.33
97.99
95.23
106.64
