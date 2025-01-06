iifl-logo-icon 1
Polo Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.91
(4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Polo Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.02

0.03

0.01

0.29

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.06

-0.03

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

-1.15

0.72

-1.53

-0.88

Other operating items

Operating

-1.27

0.68

-1.55

-0.83

Capital expenditure

0

0.65

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.27

1.34

-1.55

-0.82

Equity raised

94.69

84.64

84.61

84.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.92

12.01

12.17

23.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

104.33

97.99

95.23

106.64

