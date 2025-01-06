Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.74
1.19
0.07
0
yoy growth (%)
45.87
1,565.58
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.14
0
0
As % of sales
10.16
11.71
0
0
Other costs
-1.21
-0.71
-0.02
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.91
59.96
35.65
0
Operating profit
0.34
0.33
0.04
-0.06
OPM
19.91
28.31
64.34
0
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.06
-0.03
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.24
0
-0.27
Other income
0
0
0
0.82
Profit before tax
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.29
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.05
Tax rate
-19.05
-20.39
-19.05
-19.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.23
yoy growth (%)
-36.77
155.61
-95.6
43.04
NPM
0.95
2.21
14.42
0
