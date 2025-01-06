iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polo Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.84
(3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polo Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1.74

1.19

0.07

0

yoy growth (%)

45.87

1,565.58

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.14

0

0

As % of sales

10.16

11.71

0

0

Other costs

-1.21

-0.71

-0.02

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.91

59.96

35.65

0

Operating profit

0.34

0.33

0.04

-0.06

OPM

19.91

28.31

64.34

0

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.06

-0.03

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.24

0

-0.27

Other income

0

0

0

0.82

Profit before tax

0.02

0.03

0.01

0.29

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.05

Tax rate

-19.05

-20.39

-19.05

-19.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.23

yoy growth (%)

-36.77

155.61

-95.6

43.04

NPM

0.95

2.21

14.42

0

Polo Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polo Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.