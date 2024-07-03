SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹8.55
Prev. Close₹8.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.55
Day's Low₹8.5
52 Week's High₹14.2
52 Week's Low₹6.21
Book Value₹27.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
22.37
22.37
22.37
22.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.88
40.76
41.37
42
Net Worth
62.25
63.13
63.74
64.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.74
1.19
0.07
0
yoy growth (%)
45.87
1,565.58
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.14
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.29
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.06
-0.03
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
-1.15
0.72
-1.53
-0.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.87
1,565.58
0
0
Op profit growth
2.61
632.96
-168.9
0.78
EBIT growth
-23.27
2,046.68
-97.75
-0.08
Net profit growth
-36.77
155.61
-95.6
43.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
A R Dahiya
Managing Director
Amardeep Dahiya
Director
Devender Jain
Director
Gurmukh Singh
Director
Vikas Tibrewal
Director
Prem Dahiya
Additional Director
Gurpreet Singh Toor
Additional Director
Dinesh Dureja
Reports by Polo Hotels Ltd
Summary
Polo Hotels Limited, formerly incorporated in January, 1989 as Polo Estates Hotels and Investments Pvt Ltd, was converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1994 after which it acquired the present name. The Company engaged in the business of setting up and running hotels and restaurants. The Company was promoted by Vikas Paul Garg, V K Garg and associates. It set up a Three Star Resort in Sector 32 and made it operational in 1994. The Company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 to set up North Park, a three star resort hotel, at Panchkula, Haryana, with 43 rooms, restaurant, banquet hall, coffee shop, shopping arcade and recreational/health facilities. In Jun.94, Polo Hotels entered into an international and domestic franchise marketing and management support services agreement with Quality Inns India Pvt Ltd (QIIPL). In 1998, the Company was taken over by Shri A.R. Dahiya, Amardeep Singh Dahiya and Associates. After that, many new projects have been proposed by its ambitious directors. Some of them are under construction, under approval or under design stage.Apart from this, the company is having a total of 16 acres of land in Sector 32 of Panchkula. The present resort, North Park, is running on 4 acres. Two brands namely Radisson and Holiday Inn have approved and are keen on managing and branding the hotel. Also the company is about to receive the permission for setting up a hospital in 3.2 acres of land. The balance land should be utilized for IT and Commercial of
The Polo Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polo Hotels Ltd is ₹19.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polo Hotels Ltd is 0 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polo Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polo Hotels Ltd is ₹6.21 and ₹14.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polo Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.17%, 3 Years at 10.76%, 1 Year at -18.08%, 6 Month at 0.24%, 3 Month at -5.33% and 1 Month at 24.02%.
