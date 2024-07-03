iifl-logo-icon 1
Polo Hotels Ltd Share Price

8.5
(-0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.55
  • Day's High8.55
  • 52 Wk High14.2
  • Prev. Close8.52
  • Day's Low8.5
  • 52 Wk Low 6.21
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.02
  • Div. Yield0
Polo Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

8.55

Prev. Close

8.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.55

Day's Low

8.5

52 Week's High

14.2

52 Week's Low

6.21

Book Value

27.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Polo Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Polo Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polo Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:27 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.81%

Non-Promoter- 48.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polo Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

22.37

22.37

22.37

22.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.88

40.76

41.37

42

Net Worth

62.25

63.13

63.74

64.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1.74

1.19

0.07

0

yoy growth (%)

45.87

1,565.58

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.14

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.02

0.03

0.01

0.29

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.06

-0.03

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

-1.15

0.72

-1.53

-0.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.87

1,565.58

0

0

Op profit growth

2.61

632.96

-168.9

0.78

EBIT growth

-23.27

2,046.68

-97.75

-0.08

Net profit growth

-36.77

155.61

-95.6

43.04

Polo Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polo Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

A R Dahiya

Managing Director

Amardeep Dahiya

Director

Devender Jain

Director

Gurmukh Singh

Director

Vikas Tibrewal

Director

Prem Dahiya

Additional Director

Gurpreet Singh Toor

Additional Director

Dinesh Dureja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polo Hotels Ltd

Summary

Polo Hotels Limited, formerly incorporated in January, 1989 as Polo Estates Hotels and Investments Pvt Ltd, was converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1994 after which it acquired the present name. The Company engaged in the business of setting up and running hotels and restaurants. The Company was promoted by Vikas Paul Garg, V K Garg and associates. It set up a Three Star Resort in Sector 32 and made it operational in 1994. The Company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 to set up North Park, a three star resort hotel, at Panchkula, Haryana, with 43 rooms, restaurant, banquet hall, coffee shop, shopping arcade and recreational/health facilities. In Jun.94, Polo Hotels entered into an international and domestic franchise marketing and management support services agreement with Quality Inns India Pvt Ltd (QIIPL). In 1998, the Company was taken over by Shri A.R. Dahiya, Amardeep Singh Dahiya and Associates. After that, many new projects have been proposed by its ambitious directors. Some of them are under construction, under approval or under design stage.Apart from this, the company is having a total of 16 acres of land in Sector 32 of Panchkula. The present resort, North Park, is running on 4 acres. Two brands namely Radisson and Holiday Inn have approved and are keen on managing and branding the hotel. Also the company is about to receive the permission for setting up a hospital in 3.2 acres of land. The balance land should be utilized for IT and Commercial of
Company FAQs

What is the Polo Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Polo Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polo Hotels Ltd is ₹19.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polo Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polo Hotels Ltd is 0 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polo Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polo Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polo Hotels Ltd is ₹6.21 and ₹14.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polo Hotels Ltd?

Polo Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.17%, 3 Years at 10.76%, 1 Year at -18.08%, 6 Month at 0.24%, 3 Month at -5.33% and 1 Month at 24.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polo Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polo Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.18 %

