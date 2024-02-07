POLO HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st Dec 2023 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. We wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Driectors of the company at its meeting held today inter alia approved quarterly financial results for the quarter ended on 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)