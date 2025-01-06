Polymechplast Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.65
2.35
2.2
1.37
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.31
-0.36
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.63
-0.97
-0.29
Working capital
-1.52
-1.19
1.2
-1.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.8
0.21
2.06
-0.26
Capital expenditure
7.49
0.51
0.23
-3.31
Free cash flow
8.29
0.72
2.29
-3.57
Equity raised
17.66
13.36
8.67
6.65
Investing
0.02
0
0
0
Financing
-1.02
0.27
0.9
0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.95
14.35
11.87
3.33
