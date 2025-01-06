iifl-logo-icon 1
Polymechplast Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.65

2.35

2.2

1.37

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.31

-0.36

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.87

-0.63

-0.97

-0.29

Working capital

-1.52

-1.19

1.2

-1.04

Other operating items

Operating

0.8

0.21

2.06

-0.26

Capital expenditure

7.49

0.51

0.23

-3.31

Free cash flow

8.29

0.72

2.29

-3.57

Equity raised

17.66

13.36

8.67

6.65

Investing

0.02

0

0

0

Financing

-1.02

0.27

0.9

0.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.95

14.35

11.87

3.33

