Polymechplast Machines Ltd Key Ratios

72.69
(3.84%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:28:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.67

Op profit growth

38.3

EBIT growth

41.71

Net profit growth

61.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.42

6.44

EBIT margin

6.53

6.39

Net profit margin

4.56

3.91

RoCE

18.91

RoNW

4.62

RoA

3.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.82

3.59

Dividend per share

1

0.8

Cash EPS

4.84

2.93

Book value per share

33.87

28.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.09

6.93

P/CEPS

6.11

8.47

P/B

0.87

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

3.11

5.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-23.82

-27.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.14

Inventory days

67.22

Creditor days

-35.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-12.14

-6.19

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0.35

Net debt / op. profit

-0.09

1.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.74

-69.27

Employee costs

-8.81

-11.46

Other costs

-12.01

-12.82

