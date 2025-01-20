Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.67
Op profit growth
38.3
EBIT growth
41.71
Net profit growth
61.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.42
6.44
EBIT margin
6.53
6.39
Net profit margin
4.56
3.91
RoCE
18.91
RoNW
4.62
RoA
3.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.82
3.59
Dividend per share
1
0.8
Cash EPS
4.84
2.93
Book value per share
33.87
28.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.09
6.93
P/CEPS
6.11
8.47
P/B
0.87
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
3.11
5.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-23.82
-27.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.14
Inventory days
67.22
Creditor days
-35.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.14
-6.19
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
-0.09
1.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.74
-69.27
Employee costs
-8.81
-11.46
Other costs
-12.01
-12.82
