Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹74.9
Prev. Close₹75.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹74.9
Day's Low₹70.25
52 Week's High₹86
52 Week's Low₹42.75
Book Value₹45.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.84
P/E40.71
EPS1.85
Divi. Yield1.33
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
4.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.87
19.62
18.58
11.42
Net Worth
25.47
25.22
24.18
16.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.89
43.91
47.24
33.71
yoy growth (%)
38.67
-7.04
40.11
0.64
Raw materials
-44.29
-30.42
-33.29
-23.3
As % of sales
72.74
69.27
70.48
69.12
Employee costs
-5.36
-5.03
-4.36
-3.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.65
2.35
2.2
1.37
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.31
-0.36
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.63
-0.97
-0.29
Working capital
-1.52
-1.19
1.2
-1.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.67
-7.04
40.11
0.64
Op profit growth
38.3
3.43
37.13
19.82
EBIT growth
41.71
7.51
39.05
22.46
Net profit growth
61.93
38.89
13.78
44.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
59.04
69.22
83.44
60.89
43.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.04
69.22
83.44
60.89
43.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.63
0.49
0.53
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M R Bhuva
Whole Time Director
H P Bhuva
Independent Director
A N Shah
Independent Director
Asmani Surve
Independent Director
Chirag Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polymechplast Machines Ltd
Summary
Polymechplast Machines Limited formerly known as PLASTICO was established in 1978 at Vadodara, Gujarat by expert Group of Technocrats along with K.R. Bhuva. The Company is engaged into manufacturing and export of various range of plastic processing machines. The Company is mainly producing Thermoplastic Injection Moulding Machines, Blow Moulding Machines, PET Preform Injection Moulding. It has the distinction of being the pioneer and the only successful manufacturer, till date of three colour marble effect Injection Moulding Machines in India. Versatile as these machines are, they revolutionized the plastic industry to a large extent as they produced varied patterns without any change in moulds of single colour machines. These machines were capable of moulding single colour products.The Company was first successful manufacturer to introduce Marble effect Double Color and Triple Color Injection Moulding Machines in India. Their Research & Development is engaged in the development of the products and adding the innovation has helped developing these Machines. The Development reached to the optimum level of Power Saving upto 40%. Latest addition is Power Saver Servo System High Speed Application Based Machines.In 2003, the Company introduced Three Colour Marble Effect Injection Moulding Machine in India. It launched first Smallest Capacity Blow Molding Machine in 2005. In 2013, it developed new machine model under Leo Series. It developed new machine model under TW Series in 201
Read More
The Polymechplast Machines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polymechplast Machines Ltd is ₹39.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polymechplast Machines Ltd is 40.71 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polymechplast Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polymechplast Machines Ltd is ₹42.75 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polymechplast Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.32%, 3 Years at -8.13%, 1 Year at 27.88%, 6 Month at 21.31%, 3 Month at 11.09% and 1 Month at 2.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.