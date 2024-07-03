Summary

Polymechplast Machines Limited formerly known as PLASTICO was established in 1978 at Vadodara, Gujarat by expert Group of Technocrats along with K.R. Bhuva. The Company is engaged into manufacturing and export of various range of plastic processing machines. The Company is mainly producing Thermoplastic Injection Moulding Machines, Blow Moulding Machines, PET Preform Injection Moulding. It has the distinction of being the pioneer and the only successful manufacturer, till date of three colour marble effect Injection Moulding Machines in India. Versatile as these machines are, they revolutionized the plastic industry to a large extent as they produced varied patterns without any change in moulds of single colour machines. These machines were capable of moulding single colour products.The Company was first successful manufacturer to introduce Marble effect Double Color and Triple Color Injection Moulding Machines in India. Their Research & Development is engaged in the development of the products and adding the innovation has helped developing these Machines. The Development reached to the optimum level of Power Saving upto 40%. Latest addition is Power Saver Servo System High Speed Application Based Machines.In 2003, the Company introduced Three Colour Marble Effect Injection Moulding Machine in India. It launched first Smallest Capacity Blow Molding Machine in 2005. In 2013, it developed new machine model under Leo Series. It developed new machine model under TW Series in 201

