Polymechplast Machines Ltd Share Price

71.13
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open74.9
  • Day's High74.9
  • 52 Wk High86
  • Prev. Close75.32
  • Day's Low70.25
  • 52 Wk Low 42.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E40.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.19
  • EPS1.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.84
  • Div. Yield1.33
No Records Found

Polymechplast Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

74.9

Prev. Close

75.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.74

Day's High

74.9

Day's Low

70.25

52 Week's High

86

52 Week's Low

42.75

Book Value

45.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.84

P/E

40.71

EPS

1.85

Divi. Yield

1.33

Polymechplast Machines Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

Polymechplast Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Polymechplast Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.49%

Non-Promoter- 63.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polymechplast Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.6

5.6

5.6

4.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.87

19.62

18.58

11.42

Net Worth

25.47

25.22

24.18

16.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.89

43.91

47.24

33.71

yoy growth (%)

38.67

-7.04

40.11

0.64

Raw materials

-44.29

-30.42

-33.29

-23.3

As % of sales

72.74

69.27

70.48

69.12

Employee costs

-5.36

-5.03

-4.36

-3.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.65

2.35

2.2

1.37

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.31

-0.36

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.87

-0.63

-0.97

-0.29

Working capital

-1.52

-1.19

1.2

-1.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.67

-7.04

40.11

0.64

Op profit growth

38.3

3.43

37.13

19.82

EBIT growth

41.71

7.51

39.05

22.46

Net profit growth

61.93

38.89

13.78

44.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

59.04

69.22

83.44

60.89

43.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.04

69.22

83.44

60.89

43.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.63

0.49

0.53

0.29

Polymechplast Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polymechplast Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M R Bhuva

Whole Time Director

H P Bhuva

Independent Director

A N Shah

Independent Director

Asmani Surve

Independent Director

Chirag Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polymechplast Machines Ltd

Summary

Polymechplast Machines Limited formerly known as PLASTICO was established in 1978 at Vadodara, Gujarat by expert Group of Technocrats along with K.R. Bhuva. The Company is engaged into manufacturing and export of various range of plastic processing machines. The Company is mainly producing Thermoplastic Injection Moulding Machines, Blow Moulding Machines, PET Preform Injection Moulding. It has the distinction of being the pioneer and the only successful manufacturer, till date of three colour marble effect Injection Moulding Machines in India. Versatile as these machines are, they revolutionized the plastic industry to a large extent as they produced varied patterns without any change in moulds of single colour machines. These machines were capable of moulding single colour products.The Company was first successful manufacturer to introduce Marble effect Double Color and Triple Color Injection Moulding Machines in India. Their Research & Development is engaged in the development of the products and adding the innovation has helped developing these Machines. The Development reached to the optimum level of Power Saving upto 40%. Latest addition is Power Saver Servo System High Speed Application Based Machines.In 2003, the Company introduced Three Colour Marble Effect Injection Moulding Machine in India. It launched first Smallest Capacity Blow Molding Machine in 2005. In 2013, it developed new machine model under Leo Series. It developed new machine model under TW Series in 201
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Polymechplast Machines Ltd share price today?

The Polymechplast Machines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polymechplast Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polymechplast Machines Ltd is ₹39.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polymechplast Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polymechplast Machines Ltd is 40.71 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polymechplast Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polymechplast Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polymechplast Machines Ltd is ₹42.75 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polymechplast Machines Ltd?

Polymechplast Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.32%, 3 Years at -8.13%, 1 Year at 27.88%, 6 Month at 21.31%, 3 Month at 11.09% and 1 Month at 2.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polymechplast Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polymechplast Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.51 %

