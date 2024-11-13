Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e. 02-December-2024 have approved the Appointment of Mr. Manan Joshi as a new Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 02-December-2024. Details of Appointment as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations are enclosed herewith The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, 02-12-2024, has considered and approved: 1. Resignation of Mr. Sitaram Lokhande from the post of CEO and KMP of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Manan Joshi as a new CEO and KMP of the Company. Details are annexed herewith.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

POLYMECHPLAST MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held Today, i.e. 13th November, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. Results are attached for your ready reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

POLYMECHPLAST MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ending June 2024. 2. Appointment of Independent Director on the Board of Company. 3. Approving Related Party Transaction. 4. Calling the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Approve the limits pursuant to Section 180 & 186 of Companies Act 2013. 6. Other businesses as mentioned in the Notice of Board Meeting attached herewith for your ready reference. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today i.e., Monday, the 12th August, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Businesses as mentioned herewith in the Outcome attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) In continuation with the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-August-2024 filed with BSE Limited, as well as pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has decided to revise and update the dates of 37th AGM of the Company and Book Closure. Details are mentioned in the file attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

POLYMECHPLAST MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 and recommend final divided if any outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024