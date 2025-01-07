iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polymechplast Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70.7
(-0.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polymechplast Machines Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.89

43.91

47.24

33.71

yoy growth (%)

38.67

-7.04

40.11

0.64

Raw materials

-44.29

-30.42

-33.29

-23.3

As % of sales

72.74

69.27

70.48

69.12

Employee costs

-5.36

-5.03

-4.36

-3.46

As % of sales

8.81

11.46

9.23

10.28

Other costs

-7.31

-5.63

-6.84

-4.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.01

12.82

14.48

14.67

Operating profit

3.91

2.82

2.73

1.99

OPM

6.42

6.44

5.78

5.91

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.31

-0.36

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.32

-0.45

-0.4

-0.49

Other income

0.52

0.29

0.24

0.19

Profit before tax

3.65

2.35

2.2

1.37

Taxes

-0.87

-0.63

-0.97

-0.29

Tax rate

-23.82

-27.06

-43.96

-21.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.78

1.71

1.23

1.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.78

1.71

1.23

1.08

yoy growth (%)

61.93

38.89

13.78

44.13

NPM

4.56

3.91

2.61

3.22

Polymechplast Ma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polymechplast Machines Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.