Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.89
43.91
47.24
33.71
yoy growth (%)
38.67
-7.04
40.11
0.64
Raw materials
-44.29
-30.42
-33.29
-23.3
As % of sales
72.74
69.27
70.48
69.12
Employee costs
-5.36
-5.03
-4.36
-3.46
As % of sales
8.81
11.46
9.23
10.28
Other costs
-7.31
-5.63
-6.84
-4.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.01
12.82
14.48
14.67
Operating profit
3.91
2.82
2.73
1.99
OPM
6.42
6.44
5.78
5.91
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.31
-0.36
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.32
-0.45
-0.4
-0.49
Other income
0.52
0.29
0.24
0.19
Profit before tax
3.65
2.35
2.2
1.37
Taxes
-0.87
-0.63
-0.97
-0.29
Tax rate
-23.82
-27.06
-43.96
-21.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.78
1.71
1.23
1.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.78
1.71
1.23
1.08
yoy growth (%)
61.93
38.89
13.78
44.13
NPM
4.56
3.91
2.61
3.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.