37th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 11: a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In continuation with the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-August-2024 filed with BSE Limited, as well as pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has decided to revise and update the dates of 37th AGM of the Company and Book Closure. Details are mentioned in the file attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) In continuation with the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-August-2024 filed with the BSE Limited and pursuant the respective provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has decided to revise and update the Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Tuesday, the 17th September, 2024 to Saturday, the 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and to hold 37th AGM of the Company. Other details are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) In continuation with the Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12-August-2024 filed with BSE Limited as well as Letter dated 16-August-2024, we hereby update stock exchange about the revised cut-off dates for the purpose of Payment of Dividend and Voting at 37th AGM of the Company. Attaching herewith Revised Intimation Letter for your ready reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Outcome and Proceedings of the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)