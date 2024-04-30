Book Closure for Dividend and AGM Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th May 2024 to 5th June 2024 (both days inclusive) for purpose of 28th AGM and for payment of dividend recommended for the financial year 2023-24. Book closure fixed for annual general meeting and payment of dividend recommended (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)