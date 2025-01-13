iifl-logo-icon 1
Popees Care Ltd Balance Sheet

127
(4.92%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.04

6.04

6.04

6.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.27

-3.83

-3.7

-3.56

Net Worth

-0.23

2.21

2.34

2.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.35

0.35

0.35

Total Liabilities

-0.23

2.56

2.69

2.83

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.29

2.5

2.64

2.77

Inventories

0

0.92

0.92

0.92

Inventory Days

2,288.35

Sundry Debtors

0

1.54

1.67

1.82

Debtor Days

4,526.95

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.07

0.06

0.04

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

-0.23

2.56

2.7

2.83

