Popees Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.04
6.04
6.04
6.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.27
-3.83
-3.7
-3.56
Net Worth
-0.23
2.21
2.34
2.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.35
0.35
0.35
Total Liabilities
-0.23
2.56
2.69
2.83
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.29
2.5
2.64
2.77
Inventories
0
0.92
0.92
0.92
Inventory Days
2,288.35
Sundry Debtors
0
1.54
1.67
1.82
Debtor Days
4,526.95
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.07
0.06
0.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
-0.23
2.56
2.7
2.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.