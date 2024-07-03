SectorRetail
Open₹130
Prev. Close₹124.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.6
Day's High₹130
Day's Low₹117.9
52 Week's High₹250.75
52 Week's Low₹62.04
Book Value₹-0.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.04
6.04
6.04
6.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.27
-3.83
-3.7
-3.56
Net Worth
-0.23
2.21
2.34
2.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
1.28
32.99
5.37
yoy growth (%)
-88.58
-96.1
513.86
179.51
Raw materials
-0.14
-1.03
-32.77
-5.19
As % of sales
98.15
80.28
99.33
96.66
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.17
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.01
0.05
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
-0.01
0.05
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.58
-96.1
513.86
179.51
Op profit growth
398.23
-137.73
272.65
-114.23
EBIT growth
398.23
-137.73
272.65
-114.09
Net profit growth
366.16
-142.33
325.04
-111.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
5.36
4.63
3.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.36
4.63
3.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sankaranarayanan Sonaachalam
Director
VASANTHKUMAR
Independent Director
Velusamy Paranthaman
Independent Director
P Parimala
Whole-time Director
Arjunaraja Vishnusankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Josmin Jose
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Popees Care Ltd
Summary
Archana Software Limited was founded in 1994, by a team of young and dynamic software engineers from Chennai, India. From the very beginning, the Company focused on quality and innovative ideas. From custom software application development projects to complete web solution, the Company completed complex software projects for clients globally. Their passion for Internet helps them to deliver high quality websites. Thus, the websites designed by Company yielded better results for their clients and they constantly helped them in achieving their goals.The Companys high quality and cost effective solutions always encouraged clients to recommend more people. In this way from a small start up, it grew many folds over the years. In this way, the Company quickly established strong footholds into the fields like Application Development, Software Services, Web Design, Web Application, Enterprise Solutions, E-commerce Application, etc.Apart from this, the Company has a leading presence in the global Information Technology (IT) industry, offering a full range of IT solutions and support through four outstanding companies with special expertise, It initiates the integrated wholesale textile trading, which supports the wholesale business activities in global. IT Enabled services (ITES), also called web enabled services or remote services or Tele-working, covers the entire gamut of operations which exploit Information Technology for improving efficiency of an organization.
The Popees Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popees Care Ltd is ₹71.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Popees Care Ltd is 0 and -222.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popees Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popees Care Ltd is ₹62.04 and ₹250.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Popees Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 131.66%, 3 Years at 199.92%, 1 Year at 104.01%, 6 Month at 9.13%, 3 Month at -33.92% and 1 Month at -36.72%.
