iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Popees Care Ltd Share Price

117.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:33:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130
  • Day's High130
  • 52 Wk High250.75
  • Prev. Close124.1
  • Day's Low117.9
  • 52 Wk Low 62.04
  • Turnover (lac)8.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Popees Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

130

Prev. Close

124.1

Turnover(Lac.)

8.6

Day's High

130

Day's Low

117.9

52 Week's High

250.75

52 Week's Low

62.04

Book Value

-0.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Popees Care Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Popees Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Popees Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.78%

Non-Promoter- 78.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Popees Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.04

6.04

6.04

6.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.27

-3.83

-3.7

-3.56

Net Worth

-0.23

2.21

2.34

2.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

1.28

32.99

5.37

yoy growth (%)

-88.58

-96.1

513.86

179.51

Raw materials

-0.14

-1.03

-32.77

-5.19

As % of sales

98.15

80.28

99.33

96.66

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.17

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.01

0.05

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.09

-0.01

0.05

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.58

-96.1

513.86

179.51

Op profit growth

398.23

-137.73

272.65

-114.23

EBIT growth

398.23

-137.73

272.65

-114.09

Net profit growth

366.16

-142.33

325.04

-111.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

5.36

4.63

3.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.36

4.63

3.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Popees Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Popees Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sankaranarayanan Sonaachalam

Director

VASANTHKUMAR

Independent Director

Velusamy Paranthaman

Independent Director

P Parimala

Whole-time Director

Arjunaraja Vishnusankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Josmin Jose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Popees Care Ltd

Summary

Archana Software Limited was founded in 1994, by a team of young and dynamic software engineers from Chennai, India. From the very beginning, the Company focused on quality and innovative ideas. From custom software application development projects to complete web solution, the Company completed complex software projects for clients globally. Their passion for Internet helps them to deliver high quality websites. Thus, the websites designed by Company yielded better results for their clients and they constantly helped them in achieving their goals.The Companys high quality and cost effective solutions always encouraged clients to recommend more people. In this way from a small start up, it grew many folds over the years. In this way, the Company quickly established strong footholds into the fields like Application Development, Software Services, Web Design, Web Application, Enterprise Solutions, E-commerce Application, etc.Apart from this, the Company has a leading presence in the global Information Technology (IT) industry, offering a full range of IT solutions and support through four outstanding companies with special expertise, It initiates the integrated wholesale textile trading, which supports the wholesale business activities in global. IT Enabled services (ITES), also called web enabled services or remote services or Tele-working, covers the entire gamut of operations which exploit Information Technology for improving efficiency of an organization.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Popees Care Ltd share price today?

The Popees Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Popees Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popees Care Ltd is ₹71.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Popees Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Popees Care Ltd is 0 and -222.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Popees Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popees Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popees Care Ltd is ₹62.04 and ₹250.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Popees Care Ltd?

Popees Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 131.66%, 3 Years at 199.92%, 1 Year at 104.01%, 6 Month at 9.13%, 3 Month at -33.92% and 1 Month at -36.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Popees Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Popees Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Popees Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.