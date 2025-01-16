iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The appointment of Ms. Divya PS (Memebership No.A66124) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the internal audit report for the quarter ended 30TH September 2024. Submission of the outcome of the board meeting held on 14.11.2024 The board have inter alia approved the following: 1. The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the internal audit report for the quarter ended 30TH September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or convertible bonds or debentures or any other securities through permissible modes including but not limited to a rights issue preferential issue or qualified institutions placement as may be permitted under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. Submission of outcome for the meeting held on 05th August 2024 inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or convertible bonds or debentures or any other securities, through permissible modes including but not limited to a rights issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement, as may be permitted under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter Ended on 30th June 2024. Submission of the outcome of the board meeting held on 15th July 2024 for the adoption of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. Submission of Board Meeting Outcome for the Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May 2024 1. Appointment of M/s. Mathew Eapen & Co, as internal auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 2. Appointment of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20242 May 2024
Popees Cares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 06th day of May 2024 inter alia for the following agenda: To consider and approve loans from directors up to Rs 20 Cr. Shifting of Registered office from Chennai to Kerela. To consider and approve the Related party transactions. To Consider and approve the Notice of Postal ballot. To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for E Voting. To appoint scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing Postal Ballot. Availment of short-term loan from the Directors up to Rs. 20 Crores ? Shifting of registered office from Chennai to Kerela ? Approved the related Party transactions Appointment of M/s Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-2025 ? The notice of Postal Ballot ? Appointment of M/s Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Scrutinizer for the Postal ballot Appointment of CDSL as the E-voting agency ? Took note of the resignation of Mr. Josmin Jose from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance officer with effect from 27.04.2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ARCHANA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. 2. To consider and appoint new Company Secretary and Compliance officer 3. To consider and appoint new Chief Financial officer of the company 4. To consider and appoint the internal auditors for the FY 2023-24 5. To consider and approve the loan from director up to Rs 3 crores 6. To consider the following updation: New website New Logo New contact information for investor services Submission of outcome of board meeting held on 10th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
ARCHANA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the valuation report given by the registered valuer and to approve the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. Approved the valuation report given by the registered valuer and the Notice of EGM which is to be held on 14th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Submission of addendum to the outcome of Board Meeting filed on 19.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)

