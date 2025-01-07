iifl-logo-icon 1
Popees Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.5
(-4.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

1.28

32.99

5.37

yoy growth (%)

-88.58

-96.1

513.86

179.51

Raw materials

-0.14

-1.03

-32.77

-5.19

As % of sales

98.15

80.28

99.33

96.66

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.17

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

12.26

13.54

0.12

0.76

Other costs

-0.08

-0.09

-0.12

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.37

7.71

0.37

2.29

Operating profit

-0.09

-0.01

0.05

0.01

OPM

-67.79

-1.55

0.16

0.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.01

0.05

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

1.05

8

-3.74

-15.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-0.02

0.05

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.1

-0.02

0.05

0.01

yoy growth (%)

366.16

-142.33

325.04

-111.64

NPM

-68.5

-1.67

0.15

0.22

