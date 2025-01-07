Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
1.28
32.99
5.37
yoy growth (%)
-88.58
-96.1
513.86
179.51
Raw materials
-0.14
-1.03
-32.77
-5.19
As % of sales
98.15
80.28
99.33
96.66
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.17
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
12.26
13.54
0.12
0.76
Other costs
-0.08
-0.09
-0.12
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.37
7.71
0.37
2.29
Operating profit
-0.09
-0.01
0.05
0.01
OPM
-67.79
-1.55
0.16
0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.01
0.05
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
1.05
8
-3.74
-15.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-0.02
0.05
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
-0.02
0.05
0.01
yoy growth (%)
366.16
-142.33
325.04
-111.64
NPM
-68.5
-1.67
0.15
0.22
