iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Popees Care Ltd Nine Monthly Results

109.85
(-1.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

3.07

3.19

3.09

2.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.07

3.19

3.09

2.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

3.07

3.19

3.09

2.28

Total Expenditure

3.05

3.08

2.63

1.94

PBIDT

0.01

0.1

0.46

0.34

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.01

0.1

0.46

0.34

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0

0.07

0.46

0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

0.07

0.46

0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

0.07

0.46

0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.14

0.75

0.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.03

6.03

6.03

6.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

47,81,230

47,81,230

47,81,230

0

Public Shareholding (%)

78.8

78.8

78.8

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

12,85,470

12,85,470

12,85,470

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

21.19

21.19

21.19

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.64

3.13

15.16

15.28

PBDTM(%)

0.64

3.13

15.16

15.28

PATM(%)

0

2.5

14.83

14.84

Popees Care: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Popees Care Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.