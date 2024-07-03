Popees Care Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
3.07
3.19
3.09
2.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.07
3.19
3.09
2.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
3.07
3.19
3.09
2.28
Total Expenditure
3.05
3.08
2.63
1.94
PBIDT
0.01
0.1
0.46
0.34
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.01
0.1
0.46
0.34
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
0.07
0.46
0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
0.07
0.46
0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
0.07
0.46
0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.14
0.75
0.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.03
6.03
6.03
6.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
47,81,230
47,81,230
47,81,230
0
Public Shareholding (%)
78.8
78.8
78.8
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
12,85,470
12,85,470
12,85,470
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
21.19
21.19
21.19
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.64
3.13
15.16
15.28
PBDTM(%)
0.64
3.13
15.16
15.28
PATM(%)
0
2.5
14.83
14.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.