Popees Care Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The global textile industry has been facing exceptionally challenging conditions since the past two years due to the restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, the global supply chain had seen unprecedented levels of pressure and disruption due to logistical impasse.

This led to delayed delivery resulting into reduced product shelf life and increased inventory at importer / retailer level which resulted in reduction in export orders / delayed picking of confirmed orders, apart from sharp increase in vessel shipping cost. Further, prodigious liquidity globally led to a proliferation in commodity prices including Cotton, Dyes, Chemicals, Coal, etc.

On a positive note, from the beginning of Q2 of FY 2021-22 post relaxation in Covid-19 induced restrictions, domestic market is showing an uptake in demand.

B. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Accelerated reopening of activities have re-opened opportunities for the textile market which were quiet for a long time. Further, China plus one policy by USA and Europe will lead to increase in demand for the Indian Market. With an added advantage of high quality standards and globally renowned accreditations, our Company will be forging ahead with its sustainability vision to build potential so as to grab opportunities coming its way.

Currently the biggest threat is the enormous increase in cotton prices leading to high finished good prices. Consumers are therefore shifting their focus from cotton to man-made fibres. Further, increase in prices of other commodities such as coal, dyes and chemicals is also making the industry non-competitive.

C. Risks and Concerns

There is a proliferation in cotton prices which cannot be absorbed in finished goods prices. Preference is shifting from Cotton fibre to man-made fibres i.e. synthetic, polyester etc., which are available at lower prices. This is putting pressure on margin,

D. OUTLOOK

Coming year will be challenging with respect to pricing. We must focus more on offering new products meeting customer retail price points. Also focus will be on blending with man-made fibers which can fit into the price bracket, acceptable to buyers.

E. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company maintains adequate systems of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. The Companys policies, procedures and guidelines are in place to ensure that ail the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate to its size and the nature of its business. The Company also has adequate procedures for internal financial controls to detect and prevent frauds and to protect the Companys resources. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the accounting standards issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

F. HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company continues to be focused towards employee empowerment. We acknowledge the commitment and dedication of our team. With expanding operations, we continue to build our team, with on-board training across various processes.

G. ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The financial statements have been prepared to comply with the Ind-AS including accounting standard notified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLAIMER

Readers are cautioned that this discussion and analysis contains certain forward looking statements. All these statements always have certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied and the Company is not bound to publicly update or revise forwarding looking statements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forwarding looking statements.

The statements contained in the Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and Incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.