The Board of Directors has also approved the notice convening the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) Submission of proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)