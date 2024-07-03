iifl-logo-icon 1
Archana Software Limited was founded in 1994, by a team of young and dynamic software engineers from Chennai, India. From the very beginning, the Company focused on quality and innovative ideas. From custom software application development projects to complete web solution, the Company completed complex software projects for clients globally. Their passion for Internet helps them to deliver high quality websites. Thus, the websites designed by Company yielded better results for their clients and they constantly helped them in achieving their goals.The Companys high quality and cost effective solutions always encouraged clients to recommend more people. In this way from a small start up, it grew many folds over the years. In this way, the Company quickly established strong footholds into the fields like Application Development, Software Services, Web Design, Web Application, Enterprise Solutions, E-commerce Application, etc.Apart from this, the Company has a leading presence in the global Information Technology (IT) industry, offering a full range of IT solutions and support through four outstanding companies with special expertise, It initiates the integrated wholesale textile trading, which supports the wholesale business activities in global. IT Enabled services (ITES), also called web enabled services or remote services or Tele-working, covers the entire gamut of operations which exploit Information Technology for improving efficiency of an organization.

