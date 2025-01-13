Porwal Auto Components Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.66
43.81
44.84
45.01
Net Worth
62.76
58.91
59.94
60.11
Minority Interest
Debt
5.88
6.33
14.77
14.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
2.86
Total Liabilities
68.64
65.24
74.71
77.19
Fixed Assets
40.53
43.5
46.9
50.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.78
9.6
9.42
8.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.21
12.03
18.26
18.34
Inventories
14.13
12.67
13.24
9.84
Inventory Days
51.54
Sundry Debtors
10.59
6.3
10.99
11.28
Debtor Days
59.08
Other Current Assets
4.66
3.73
3.49
4.63
Sundry Creditors
-11.49
-6.87
-6.64
-4.47
Creditor Days
23.41
Other Current Liabilities
-4.68
-3.8
-2.82
-2.94
Cash
0.12
0.11
0.12
0.11
Total Assets
68.64
65.24
74.7
77.2
