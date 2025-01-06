iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Porwal Auto Components Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.45
(-10.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Porwal Auto Components Ltd

Porwal Auto Comp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

-0.4

6.37

4.49

Depreciation

-6.09

-6.08

-4.79

-4.16

Tax paid

-0.12

0.96

-1.32

-2.4

Working capital

3.23

-1.22

3.73

-1.96

Other operating items

Operating

-1.92

-6.74

3.99

-4.04

Capital expenditure

3.21

26.22

16.31

-18.25

Free cash flow

1.28

19.47

20.3

-22.29

Equity raised

88.15

85.07

75.53

73.28

Investing

0.01

2.26

1.91

0.93

Financing

9.77

-5.76

11.32

0.63

Dividends paid

0

0

1.13

0.75

Net in cash

99.22

101.05

110.19

53.3

Porwal Auto Comp : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Porwal Auto Components Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.