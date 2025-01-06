Porwal Auto Components Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
-0.4
6.37
4.49
Depreciation
-6.09
-6.08
-4.79
-4.16
Tax paid
-0.12
0.96
-1.32
-2.4
Working capital
3.23
-1.22
3.73
-1.96
Other operating items
Operating
-1.92
-6.74
3.99
-4.04
Capital expenditure
3.21
26.22
16.31
-18.25
Free cash flow
1.28
19.47
20.3
-22.29
Equity raised
88.15
85.07
75.53
73.28
Investing
0.01
2.26
1.91
0.93
Financing
9.77
-5.76
11.32
0.63
Dividends paid
0
0
1.13
0.75
Net in cash
99.22
101.05
110.19
53.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.