SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹60.4
Prev. Close₹58.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.18
Day's High₹60.4
Day's Low₹52.1
52 Week's High₹83.9
52 Week's Low₹41.85
Book Value₹40.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.2
P/E47.03
EPS1.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.66
43.81
44.84
45.01
Net Worth
62.76
58.91
59.94
60.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
69.67
78.72
110.14
91.75
yoy growth (%)
-11.48
-28.52
20.04
11.16
Raw materials
-33.11
-39.39
-56.86
-44.16
As % of sales
47.52
50.04
51.63
48.13
Employee costs
-7.07
-6.96
-8.78
-7.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
-0.4
6.37
4.49
Depreciation
-6.09
-6.08
-4.79
-4.16
Tax paid
-0.12
0.96
-1.32
-2.4
Working capital
3.23
-1.22
3.73
-1.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.48
-28.52
20.04
11.16
Op profit growth
-3.54
-33.82
26.47
9.73
EBIT growth
42.89
-77.52
52.2
10.84
Net profit growth
66.14
-88.9
142.65
-6.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Surendra Jain
Managing Director
Devendra Jain
Whole-time Director
Mukesh Jain
Independent Director
Rajni Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hansika Mittal
Independent Director
Mr. Gautam Chand Kothari
Independent Director
Naveen Dhiman
Independent Director
Mohit Handoo
Independent Director
Shalu Anand
Reports by Porwal Auto Components Ltd
Summary
Porwal Auto Components Ltd. was incorporated on February 03, 1992 as a Porwal Auto Components Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 09, 1992 with the name Porwal Auto Components Limited.The Company is a diversified auto-components company with presence across many processes/ product lines and customers and involved in manufacturing and marketing of S.G. (Ductile) Iron, Grey Cast Iron and Steel Castings and Components for the Automobile, Engineering & Railway Applications. The engineers took on the project by researching, experimenting, and developing the manufacturing system to efficiently produce high-quality castings. Lost foam is advantageous for complex castings that would normally require cores. The Company caters to various sectors including Automobile, Engineering, Pumps and Valves, Agriculture and Tractor Equipments etc.Mr. Surendra Jain, Mr. Devendra Jain and Mr. Mukesh Jain were promoted the company. The Company has received a 1S0/TS 16949:2002. The company has engaged in the business of manufacture of SG and CI Castings with an installed capacity of 6600 T per annum, which is presently upgraded to 9000 MT per annum, in order to enhance the product profile and cater to larger customer base. The company has implemented a large-scale expansion programme to increase the capacities upto 27600 MTA. The expansion programme has commenced from January 2005. The total expansion would be completed by June 2008.To part finance th
Read More
The Porwal Auto Components Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Porwal Auto Components Ltd is ₹79.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Porwal Auto Components Ltd is 47.03 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Porwal Auto Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Porwal Auto Components Ltd is ₹41.85 and ₹83.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Porwal Auto Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.94%, 3 Years at 29.06%, 1 Year at 31.46%, 6 Month at -24.45%, 3 Month at -2.81% and 1 Month at 7.87%.
