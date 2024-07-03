iifl-logo-icon 1
Porwal Auto Components Ltd Share Price

52.45
(-10.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.4
  • Day's High60.4
  • 52 Wk High83.9
  • Prev. Close58.79
  • Day's Low52.1
  • 52 Wk Low 41.85
  • Turnover (lac)11.18
  • P/E47.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.63
  • EPS1.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Porwal Auto Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Porwal Auto Components Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Porwal Auto Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Porwal Auto Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.21%

Non-Promoter- 62.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Porwal Auto Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.1

15.1

15.1

15.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.66

43.81

44.84

45.01

Net Worth

62.76

58.91

59.94

60.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69.67

78.72

110.14

91.75

yoy growth (%)

-11.48

-28.52

20.04

11.16

Raw materials

-33.11

-39.39

-56.86

-44.16

As % of sales

47.52

50.04

51.63

48.13

Employee costs

-7.07

-6.96

-8.78

-7.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

-0.4

6.37

4.49

Depreciation

-6.09

-6.08

-4.79

-4.16

Tax paid

-0.12

0.96

-1.32

-2.4

Working capital

3.23

-1.22

3.73

-1.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.48

-28.52

20.04

11.16

Op profit growth

-3.54

-33.82

26.47

9.73

EBIT growth

42.89

-77.52

52.2

10.84

Net profit growth

66.14

-88.9

142.65

-6.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Porwal Auto Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Porwal Auto Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Surendra Jain

Managing Director

Devendra Jain

Whole-time Director

Mukesh Jain

Independent Director

Rajni Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hansika Mittal

Independent Director

Mr. Gautam Chand Kothari

Independent Director

Naveen Dhiman

Independent Director

Mohit Handoo

Independent Director

Shalu Anand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Porwal Auto Components Ltd

Summary

Porwal Auto Components Ltd. was incorporated on February 03, 1992 as a Porwal Auto Components Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 09, 1992 with the name Porwal Auto Components Limited.The Company is a diversified auto-components company with presence across many processes/ product lines and customers and involved in manufacturing and marketing of S.G. (Ductile) Iron, Grey Cast Iron and Steel Castings and Components for the Automobile, Engineering & Railway Applications. The engineers took on the project by researching, experimenting, and developing the manufacturing system to efficiently produce high-quality castings. Lost foam is advantageous for complex castings that would normally require cores. The Company caters to various sectors including Automobile, Engineering, Pumps and Valves, Agriculture and Tractor Equipments etc.Mr. Surendra Jain, Mr. Devendra Jain and Mr. Mukesh Jain were promoted the company. The Company has received a 1S0/TS 16949:2002. The company has engaged in the business of manufacture of SG and CI Castings with an installed capacity of 6600 T per annum, which is presently upgraded to 9000 MT per annum, in order to enhance the product profile and cater to larger customer base. The company has implemented a large-scale expansion programme to increase the capacities upto 27600 MTA. The expansion programme has commenced from January 2005. The total expansion would be completed by June 2008.To part finance th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Porwal Auto Components Ltd share price today?

The Porwal Auto Components Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Porwal Auto Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Porwal Auto Components Ltd is ₹79.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Porwal Auto Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Porwal Auto Components Ltd is 47.03 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Porwal Auto Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Porwal Auto Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Porwal Auto Components Ltd is ₹41.85 and ₹83.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Porwal Auto Components Ltd?

Porwal Auto Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.94%, 3 Years at 29.06%, 1 Year at 31.46%, 6 Month at -24.45%, 3 Month at -2.81% and 1 Month at 7.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Porwal Auto Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Porwal Auto Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.78 %

