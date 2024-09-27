1.Approved the Notice of the 32nd AGM to be held on Fri, 27.09.2024 at 01:00 P.M. (IST) through VC or OAVM We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013, the Register of Members and Share transfer books shall remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for which purpose the Registered office of the Company situated at Plot No. 209, Sector 1, Industrial Area, Pithampur, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, 454775 is deemed as the venue for the Meeting and the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting is deemed to be conducted there at. Please note that results of e-voting will be intimated to you separately upon receipt of Report from the Scrutinizer within 2 working days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) The 32nd AGM of the Company was held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) and other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as stated in the Notice of the AGM dispatched dated August 30, 2024 (AGM Notice). We would like to inform you that all items of business mentioned in the said AGM Notice were transacted and passed by the Members with requisite majority through e-voting facility provided to the Members. In this regard, please find attached the following - a) The result of voting by Shareholders through remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM, in relation to the business transacted at the AGM, in compliance with Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Annexure 1. b) b) Scrutinizers Report dated September 30, 2024, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 - Annexure 2. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)