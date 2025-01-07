iifl-logo-icon 1
Porwal Auto Components Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.9
(6.58%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69.67

78.72

110.14

91.75

yoy growth (%)

-11.48

-28.52

20.04

11.16

Raw materials

-33.11

-39.39

-56.86

-44.16

As % of sales

47.52

50.04

51.63

48.13

Employee costs

-7.07

-6.96

-8.78

-7.98

As % of sales

10.14

8.84

7.97

8.7

Other costs

-21.79

-24.38

-32.42

-30.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.28

30.97

29.44

32.77

Operating profit

7.69

7.98

12.05

9.53

OPM

11.04

10.13

10.94

10.39

Depreciation

-6.09

-6.08

-4.79

-4.16

Interest expense

-1.67

-2.31

-2.1

-1.08

Other income

1.11

0

1.21

0.2

Profit before tax

1.05

-0.4

6.37

4.49

Taxes

-0.12

0.96

-1.32

-2.4

Tax rate

-11.57

-238.26

-20.74

-53.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.93

0.56

5.05

2.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.93

0.56

5.05

2.08

yoy growth (%)

66.14

-88.9

142.65

-6.81

NPM

1.33

0.71

4.58

2.26

