|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
69.67
78.72
110.14
91.75
yoy growth (%)
-11.48
-28.52
20.04
11.16
Raw materials
-33.11
-39.39
-56.86
-44.16
As % of sales
47.52
50.04
51.63
48.13
Employee costs
-7.07
-6.96
-8.78
-7.98
As % of sales
10.14
8.84
7.97
8.7
Other costs
-21.79
-24.38
-32.42
-30.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.28
30.97
29.44
32.77
Operating profit
7.69
7.98
12.05
9.53
OPM
11.04
10.13
10.94
10.39
Depreciation
-6.09
-6.08
-4.79
-4.16
Interest expense
-1.67
-2.31
-2.1
-1.08
Other income
1.11
0
1.21
0.2
Profit before tax
1.05
-0.4
6.37
4.49
Taxes
-0.12
0.96
-1.32
-2.4
Tax rate
-11.57
-238.26
-20.74
-53.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.93
0.56
5.05
2.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.93
0.56
5.05
2.08
yoy growth (%)
66.14
-88.9
142.65
-6.81
NPM
1.33
0.71
4.58
2.26
