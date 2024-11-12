Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PORWAL AUTO COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above subject matter we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (05th/2024-2025) of the Porwal Auto Components Limited is scheduled on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. 209 Sector 1 Industrial Area Pithampur Distt Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to inter alia consider and approve the following businesses alongwith other routine businesses: 1. To consider and approve of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To adopt and approve the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair; You are requested to please take the same in your record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that in the meeting 05th/2024-2025 of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 at 02:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and concluded at 05:45 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following items of business along with other regular administrative and operational businesses: 1. Adopted & approved the Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024; 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report along with modified/unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024; The Board has also discussed the other operational, financial and administrative matters in detail and passed the necessary resolutions (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, we wish to inform you that in the meeting 04th/2024-2025 of the BODs of the Co. held on Wed, 21.08.2024 at 02:00 P.M at the RO and concluded at 06.45 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following items: 1.Approved the Notice of the 32nd AGM to be held on Fri, 27.09.2024 at 01:00 P.M. (IST) through VC or OAVM. 2.Approved Boards Report along with its annexure for the FY ended on 31.03.2024. 3.Finalize cut-off date and remote e-voting period for the ensuing AGM. 4.Fixed that the ROM and the share transfer books of the Co. (for 32nd AGM) will be closed from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 (both days inclusive). 5.Appointed Ms. Shraddha Jain, PCA as a Scrutinizer of the Co. for the purpose of E-voting facilities for the 32nd AGM VC or OAVM. 6.Appointed Mrs. Shalu Anand (DIN: 10738711) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Co. effective from 21.08.2024 to hold office till the conclusion of ensuing 32nd AGM

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PORWAL AUTO COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above subject matter we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (02nd/2024-2025) of the Porwal Auto Components Limited is scheduled on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. 209 Sector 1 Industrial Area Pithampur Distt Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to inter alia consider and approve the following businesses alongwith other routine businesses: 1. To consider and approve of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To adopt and approve the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair; Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, we wish to inform you that in the meeting of the BOD of the Company held on Tue, 13.08.2024 at 02:00 P.M at the RO of the Company and concluded at 06:30 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following items of business along with other regular administrative and operational businesses: 1. Adopted Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Statement of Unaudited Assets & Liabilities for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 2. Taken on record the LRR along with modified/unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 3. Appointed Ms. Shraddha Jain, PCS as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4. Approved on the recommendation of the NRC, increase in the remuneration of CS of the Company. 5. Appointed Mr. Shailesh Utsavlal Jain, CFO of the Company as the Deputy Nodal Officer for the purposes of smooth coordination with IEPF Authority and other related work. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

PORWAL AUTO COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (01st/2024-25) of the Porwal Auto Components Limited is scheduled on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. 209 Sector 1 Industrial Area Pithampur Distt Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to inter alia consider and approve the following businesses alongwith other routine businesses: 1. To consider and approve of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow and notes thereon for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. To take on record the Auditors Report along with modified/unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair if any; We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, which commenced at 06:00 PM and concluded at 6:25 PM, has approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Regulations, we have enclosed herewith the Audit Report for the audited financial results both standalone and consolidated for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 from our Statutory Auditors Gupta Raj & Co., Chartered Accountants. 3. Re-appointment of Ms. Pooja Joshi as Additional Director- Independent with effect from 1st June 2024 subject to approval by shareholders by special resolution at the ensuing general meeting. Read less.. With reference to the Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the above mentioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter as well as Financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon, Statement of assets and liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and declaration by the Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial results for the Quarter/Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024