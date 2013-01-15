Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
19.4
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
26.99
Net Worth
46.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.65
Total Liabilities
47.05
Fixed Assets
8.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
14.24
Inventories
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.05
Sundry Creditors
-5.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.58
Cash
1.03
Total Assets
47.05
