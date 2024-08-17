iifl-logo-icon 1
Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Share Price

1.24
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2013

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.22

Prev. Close

1.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

1.26

Day's Low

1.18

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.6

P/E

31

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.84%

Foreign: 19.83%

Indian: 6.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.46%

Non-Institutions: 73.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010

Equity Capital

19.4

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

26.99

Net Worth

46.39

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Dec-2008

Gross Sales

49.86

67.93

44.74

23.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.86

67.93

44.74

23.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.05

0.4

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Manish Poddar

Director

Prithviraj K K

Director

Micaela Scarchilli

Director

Y Lingaraju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd

Summary

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd is a leading Business Technology Software, GIS and Engineering Solutions provider aiming to develop technology to address customized requirements of global corporations. The company is engaged in the business of information technology enabled services and development and customization of software. They are in the business of software development and related services. They have two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely RFID Global Solutions Pvt Ltd and PGSL Holdings Pvt Ltd.The companys GIS division provides consulting, system design and solution architecting, application development, system implementation and integration to a global list of clients. Engineering Services division includes computer aided design, product design, conceptual design, component design, assembly design, Interference checks and tolerance analysis for components and assemblies, and three dimensional modeling.Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd was incorporated on November 4, 1992 with the Bhandari Food Flavours Ltd. The company was promoted by G Ashok Bhandari with the object of setting up of a project for the manufacture of food products including coconut based food products and mineral water. In the year 1996, the company came out with a public issue to part finance the cost of the project.In June 1998, the main objects of the Company were changed to carry out software development business through a special resolution, altering the provisions of their memorandum of association w
