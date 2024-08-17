Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.22
Prev. Close₹1.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹1.26
Day's Low₹1.18
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.6
P/E31
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
19.4
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
26.99
Net Worth
46.39
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
49.86
67.93
44.74
23.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.86
67.93
44.74
23.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.05
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Manish Poddar
Director
Prithviraj K K
Director
Micaela Scarchilli
Director
Y Lingaraju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd
Summary
Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd is a leading Business Technology Software, GIS and Engineering Solutions provider aiming to develop technology to address customized requirements of global corporations. The company is engaged in the business of information technology enabled services and development and customization of software. They are in the business of software development and related services. They have two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely RFID Global Solutions Pvt Ltd and PGSL Holdings Pvt Ltd.The companys GIS division provides consulting, system design and solution architecting, application development, system implementation and integration to a global list of clients. Engineering Services division includes computer aided design, product design, conceptual design, component design, assembly design, Interference checks and tolerance analysis for components and assemblies, and three dimensional modeling.Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd was incorporated on November 4, 1992 with the Bhandari Food Flavours Ltd. The company was promoted by G Ashok Bhandari with the object of setting up of a project for the manufacture of food products including coconut based food products and mineral water. In the year 1996, the company came out with a public issue to part finance the cost of the project.In June 1998, the main objects of the Company were changed to carry out software development business through a special resolution, altering the provisions of their memorandum of association w
