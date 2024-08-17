Summary

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd is a leading Business Technology Software, GIS and Engineering Solutions provider aiming to develop technology to address customized requirements of global corporations. The company is engaged in the business of information technology enabled services and development and customization of software. They are in the business of software development and related services. They have two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely RFID Global Solutions Pvt Ltd and PGSL Holdings Pvt Ltd.The companys GIS division provides consulting, system design and solution architecting, application development, system implementation and integration to a global list of clients. Engineering Services division includes computer aided design, product design, conceptual design, component design, assembly design, Interference checks and tolerance analysis for components and assemblies, and three dimensional modeling.Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd was incorporated on November 4, 1992 with the Bhandari Food Flavours Ltd. The company was promoted by G Ashok Bhandari with the object of setting up of a project for the manufacture of food products including coconut based food products and mineral water. In the year 1996, the company came out with a public issue to part finance the cost of the project.In June 1998, the main objects of the Company were changed to carry out software development business through a special resolution, altering the provisions of their memorandum of association w

