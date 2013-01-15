Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
POWERSOFT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Development:
The fiscal year 2009-10 can be described as a year of economic turbulence.
The mortgage and financial crisis took over the global economy, followed by
unemployment, declining GDP and a weakened demand environment. The global
IT industry was also affected adversely by this turmoil.
Keeping this in mind, the Indian global sourcing industry is expected to
reach $ 175 bn in revenues by 2020. This will imply a slightly lower CAGR
of 13% and a decline in Indias share of global market from 51% to 40% in
2020. The India share decline may be reduced if substantial efforts are
made to reform education, enhance capacity, improve the business
environment, and reduce risks.
The clients are looking to their Indian IT service providers, not only to
reduce costs, but also to partner with them in these difficult times.
Looking beyond labor cost arbitrage benefits, they are seeking
transformative offerings with a stronger business case. The vendors are
also making focused investments in capability building across domains,
processes, and technologies to deliver enhanced value propositions to their
customers.
The Indian IT industry as whole is looking to diversify beyond its key
offerings and markets, and has been defining new business and pricing
models in order to ensure continued growth in revenues and net
profitability. At the same time, we are witnessing rapidly changing.
customer demands and expectations. Customers are also maintaining a
cautious approach while spending money on their IT requirements which has
resulted in drastically reduced technology related spending
Our Business
Your company operates in the following key disciplines:
The companys RFID division delivers solutions that match real-time supply
and demand to minimize waste and loss of productivity and maximize safety
and security across the global supply chain. Our breakthrough wireless
technology assures delivery of goods and services at the right time, right
amount, right place, right cost and right quality.
Our GIS division works with customers across the geospatial technology
lifecycle. We help customers use geospatial technology to improve the way
they do business. This division provide consulting, system design and
solution architecting, application development, system implementation and
integration to a global list of clients. For instance, we design, develop
and integrate applications that enable utilities and telcos to optimize
their network planning and provisioning, increase operational efficiency
and enhance customer service quality.
Our Engineering Services division represents more than four decades of
knowledge, expertise and project management Skills. The broad range of
experiences and knowledge we have provides us with an opportunity to help
our customers transform their businesses - and all of these at cost
effective prices. Our capabilities include: Computer Aided Design, Product
Design, Conceptual design, component design, assembly design, Interference
checks and tolerance analysis for components and assemblies, and 3D
Modeling.
Operations Review
Considering the turbulent business situation, your Company has achieved
stellar growth for the financial year ended March 31, 2010. Total revenues
of the Company grew to Rs. 4479.63 lakhs for 15 months period ended March
31, 2010 as compared to Rs. 2359.94 lakhs for 15 months period ended
December 31, 2008, a growth of 90%. Total net profit of the Company grew to
Rs. 447.58 lakhs for 15 months period ended March 31, 2010 as compared to
Rs. 325.81 lakhs for 15 months period ended December 31, 2008, a growth of
37%. In summary, all areas of the company recorded above average growth.
All this has been due to our resolve to face the unfavorable business
conditions with a strong business strategy and sharp focus on
profitability, ensuring us such high growth rates. This past year, we have
remained focused on retaining existing customers, increasing average
revenue per engagement, reducing operational costs, and increasing client
profitability. By improving internal business processes, investing in
extensive training for our people, and investing in systems infrastructure,
we have managed to reduce per employee cost as well as significantly
increased average employee productivity. Your Company at the same time
remained cautious with its capital expenditures to ensure optimum balance
of profitability and liquidity.
Subsidiary Companies
The Consolidated Results includes Powersoft Global Solutions Limited and
its Subsidiaries RFID Global Solutions Private Limited, PGSL Holdings
Private Limited, Exclusive Luxury Group (India) Private Limited &
Youngstars Media Private Limited.
The accounts of the said subsidiary companies have not been attached with
this Annual Report. As per the provisions of Section 212 of the Companies
Act, 1956 (hereinafter referred to as the Act), your Company is required
to attach the Directors Report, Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and
other information of the subsidiaries to its Balance sheet. Your Directors
believe that the audited consolidated accounts present a full and fair
picture of the state of affairs and financial conditions of the Company and
its subsidiaries, as is done globally. Your Company had applied for an
approval under Section 212(8) of the Companies Act, 1956 from the
Department of Company Affairs, Ministry of Finance seeking exemption from
attaching the Accounts of subsidiary companies with the Annual Report of
Powersoft Global Solutions Limited and to provide the accounts in the same
manner as certified by overseas auditors where the subsidiary is situated.
The statement as required under Section 212 has been prepared on the
assumption that the Company would receive the approval and the same is
given as part of the consolidated accounts in the report. The consolidated
financial statements of the subsidiaries duly audited are presented along
with the accounts of your Company. The annual accounts of subsidiary
companies are kept at the Companys registered office and also at the
respective registered office of the subsidiaries for inspection and shall
be made available to the members seeking such information.
Technology and Quality Focus
In todays world, technology is witnessing rapid change. Since our
customers expect us to lead them through such change, we proactively &
continuously invest in developing technology building blocks and solution
frameworks which add value to our customers business. Your Company uses a
multi-pronged strategy for developing technology assets and to promote
highest quality focus. These technology initiatives are based on the trends
that seen in the different markets. These efforts help us in two ways;
gaining our customers trust & confidence; and attracting & retaining key
talent who see us as a more exciting place to work in.
Growth Strategy
Your Companys strength revolves around our ability to understand the
requirements of its clients and to continuously build the competencies and
capabilities to provide integrated solutions unique to client specific
needs and industry demands. Your Companys unique capabilities augmented by
a clear understanding of industry trends and deep knowledge of global
business models allows it to leverage strong partnerships,technology
innovations and talent to deliver excellence through global delivery
models.
Recognizing the need for scale and capacity in competing for large
contracts against larger players, your Company is making substantial
investments in expanding its base of people and world class infrastructure
facilities.
Future Outlook
The role of technology has evolved from support to transformation for
global companies. The ability to design, develop, implement and maintain
business and technology solutions, addressing the business and customer
needs has become a competitive advantage and a priority. On the other hand,
the prevalence of multiple technology platforms and a greater emphasis on
network, data and information security and redundancy have increased the
complexity and cost of IT systems, resulting in greater technological
risks.
Besides strengthening the existing core competencies of growth of your
Company in the past, the Company expects to focus its energy on further
growing its execution competency in new capabilities like new technology
based delivery models, green energy technology, risk management systems
etc. This is expected to result in scaling up customer access, improved
margins and a wider global reach.
Human Resource Development
Your Company has been built on the foundations of people being the key
drivers to growth of the organization. People are at the core of its
Vision, which espouses mutual positive regard, career building and
providing opportunities for learning, thinking, innovation and growth. The
Company offers an environment where all-round development is as much of a
goal as realization of career ambitions. During FY10, the Company
continued to focus on improving people productivity through training and
development of its people.
Research and Development
Our clients today face the challenge of reducing business costs with
technology-based interventions. To assist in identifying and addressing
this gap, the Company has developed several frameworks as part of its R&D
initiatives this year. These frameworks address the gap by focusing on
business KPIs to enhance business performance and places emphasis on
business costs rather than IT costs. The primary business benefit has
enhanced the business performance through improved KPIs.
The direct benefits to our customers include quicker time to market,
reduced cost, increased quality and increased efficiency of customer
business processes. Our solutions like business aligned RFID solutions will
result in enhanced business performance through improved KPIs, visibility,
discovered landscape, stability, cost reduction and structured business
future planning.