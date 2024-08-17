Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2009
|Jun-2008
Gross Sales
44.7
51.25
18.85
13.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.7
51.25
18.85
13.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.69
0
0.05
0.34
Total Income
45.4
51.25
18.9
13.85
Total Expenditure
38.25
42.9
14.88
9.85
PBIDT
7.15
8.35
4.03
4.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
7.15
8.35
4.03
4.01
Depreciation
1.87
1.86
1.27
0.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.43
0.25
0.18
1.09
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.84
6.23
2.55
2.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.84
6.23
2.55
2.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.84
6.23
2.55
2.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.07
1.37
2.15
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.16
45.16
11.89
11.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,34,73,132
3,34,73,132
71,26,566
0
Public Shareholding (%)
74.11
74.11
59.88
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,00,000
25,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.75
21.37
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
11.06
5.53
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
66,94,466
91,94,468
47,74,733
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.24
78.62
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.81
20.36
40.11
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.99
16.28
21.37
29.68
PBDTM(%)
15.99
16.28
21.37
29.68
PATM(%)
10.85
12.15
13.58
15.84
