Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.24
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Sept-2009Jun-2008

Gross Sales

44.7

51.25

18.85

13.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.7

51.25

18.85

13.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.69

0

0.05

0.34

Total Income

45.4

51.25

18.9

13.85

Total Expenditure

38.25

42.9

14.88

9.85

PBIDT

7.15

8.35

4.03

4.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

7.15

8.35

4.03

4.01

Depreciation

1.87

1.86

1.27

0.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.43

0.25

0.18

1.09

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.84

6.23

2.55

2.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.84

6.23

2.55

2.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.84

6.23

2.55

2.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.07

1.37

2.15

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.16

45.16

11.89

11.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,34,73,132

3,34,73,132

71,26,566

0

Public Shareholding (%)

74.11

74.11

59.88

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

50,00,000

25,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

42.75

21.37

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

11.06

5.53

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

66,94,466

91,94,468

47,74,733

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

57.24

78.62

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.81

20.36

40.11

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.99

16.28

21.37

29.68

PBDTM(%)

15.99

16.28

21.37

29.68

PATM(%)

10.85

12.15

13.58

15.84

