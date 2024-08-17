iifl-logo-icon 1
Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.24
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

13.36

36.5

33.4

34.52

18.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.36

36.5

33.4

34.52

18.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.69

0.69

0

0

0

Total Income

12.67

37.2

33.4

34.52

18.03

Total Expenditure

9.94

32.59

27.61

28.95

13.98

PBIDT

2.72

4.59

5.8

5.55

4.03

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.72

4.59

5.8

5.55

4.03

Depreciation

1.33

1.25

1.25

1.24

0.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.4

0.93

0.14

0.18

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.17

2.95

3.61

4.17

2.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.17

2.95

3.61

4.17

2.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.17

2.95

3.61

4.17

2.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.25

0.64

0.8

1.85

2.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.16

45.16

45.16

22.57

11.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,34,73,132

3,34,73,132

3,34,73,132

1,67,36,566

71,26,566

Public Shareholding (%)

74.11

74.11

74.11

74.11

59.88

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

50,00,000

50,00,000

50,00,000

25,00,000

25,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

42.75

42.75

42.75

42.75

52.36

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

11.06

11.06

11.06

11.06

21.01

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

66,94,466

66,94,466

66,94,466

33,47,233

22,74,733

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

57.24

57.24

57.24

57.24

47.63

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.81

14.81

14.81

14.81

19.11

PBIDTM(%)

20.34

12.6

17.36

16.1

22.41

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

8.82

8.08

10.83

12.1

16.59

