Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
13.36
36.5
33.4
34.52
18.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.36
36.5
33.4
34.52
18.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.69
0.69
0
0
0
Total Income
12.67
37.2
33.4
34.52
18.03
Total Expenditure
9.94
32.59
27.61
28.95
13.98
PBIDT
2.72
4.59
5.8
5.55
4.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.72
4.59
5.8
5.55
4.03
Depreciation
1.33
1.25
1.25
1.24
0.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0.4
0.93
0.14
0.18
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.17
2.95
3.61
4.17
2.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.17
2.95
3.61
4.17
2.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.17
2.95
3.61
4.17
2.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.25
0.64
0.8
1.85
2.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.16
45.16
45.16
22.57
11.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,34,73,132
3,34,73,132
3,34,73,132
1,67,36,566
71,26,566
Public Shareholding (%)
74.11
74.11
74.11
74.11
59.88
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,00,000
50,00,000
50,00,000
25,00,000
25,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.75
42.75
42.75
42.75
52.36
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
11.06
11.06
11.06
11.06
21.01
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
66,94,466
66,94,466
66,94,466
33,47,233
22,74,733
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.24
57.24
57.24
57.24
47.63
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.81
14.81
14.81
14.81
19.11
PBIDTM(%)
20.34
12.6
17.36
16.1
22.41
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.82
8.08
10.83
12.1
16.59
