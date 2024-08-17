iifl-logo-icon 1
Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Annually Results

1.24
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Dec-2008

Gross Sales

49.86

67.93

44.74

23.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.86

67.93

44.74

23.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.05

0.4

Total Income

49.86

67.93

44.79

23.6

Total Expenditure

42.54

56.56

36.97

17.4

PBIDT

7.32

11.35

7.82

6.19

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

7.32

11.35

7.82

6.19

Depreciation

2.57

2.49

2.21

1.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.61

1.07

0.36

1.62

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.76

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.13

7.8

4.48

3.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.13

7.8

4.48

3.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.13

7.8

4.48

3.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.91

1.73

3.75

2.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.16

45.16

11.89

11.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,34,73,132

3,34,73,132

71,26,566

71,26,566

Public Shareholding (%)

74.11

74.11

59.88

59.88

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

50,00,000

50,00,000

25,00,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

42.75

42.75

52.36

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

11.06

11.06

21.01

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

66,94,466

66,94,466

22,74,733

47,74,733

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

57.24

57.24

47.63

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.81

14.81

19.11

40.11

PBIDTM(%)

14.67

16.72

17.47

26.68

PBDTM(%)

14.67

16.72

17.47

26.68

PATM(%)

8.28

11.48

10.01

14.05

