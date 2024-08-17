Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
49.86
67.93
44.74
23.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.86
67.93
44.74
23.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.05
0.4
Total Income
49.86
67.93
44.79
23.6
Total Expenditure
42.54
56.56
36.97
17.4
PBIDT
7.32
11.35
7.82
6.19
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
7.32
11.35
7.82
6.19
Depreciation
2.57
2.49
2.21
1.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.61
1.07
0.36
1.62
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.76
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.13
7.8
4.48
3.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.13
7.8
4.48
3.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.13
7.8
4.48
3.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.91
1.73
3.75
2.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.16
45.16
11.89
11.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,34,73,132
3,34,73,132
71,26,566
71,26,566
Public Shareholding (%)
74.11
74.11
59.88
59.88
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,00,000
50,00,000
25,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.75
42.75
52.36
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
11.06
11.06
21.01
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
66,94,466
66,94,466
22,74,733
47,74,733
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.24
57.24
47.63
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.81
14.81
19.11
40.11
PBIDTM(%)
14.67
16.72
17.47
26.68
PBDTM(%)
14.67
16.72
17.47
26.68
PATM(%)
8.28
11.48
10.01
14.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.