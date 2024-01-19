Prabhat Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.71
10.71
10.71
10.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.28
21.06
21.44
22.9
Net Worth
3.43
31.77
32.15
33.61
Minority Interest
Debt
40.26
40.35
40.23
40.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.69
72.12
72.38
73.62
Fixed Assets
19.51
19.98
20.41
20.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.06
0.67
1.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.14
27.81
27.4
27.05
Networking Capital
-4.43
23.35
23.48
23.9
Inventories
1.37
1.56
1.48
1.23
Inventory Days
225.63
Sundry Debtors
3.6
27.72
28.04
28.64
Debtor Days
5,253.85
Other Current Assets
2.71
6.38
6.49
6.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.61
-1.46
-1.55
-0.9
Creditor Days
165.1
Other Current Liabilities
-11.5
-10.85
-10.98
-11.45
Cash
0.4
0.93
0.42
0.43
Total Assets
43.68
72.13
72.38
73.62
