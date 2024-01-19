Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.98
23.33
121.85
277.51
yoy growth (%)
-91.47
-80.84
-56.08
-3.32
Raw materials
-1.97
-41.05
-122.53
-291.01
As % of sales
99.18
175.92
100.55
104.86
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.72
-0.92
-2.08
As % of sales
21.62
3.11
0.75
0.74
Other costs
-4.74
-35.64
-8.04
-3.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
238.43
152.76
6.6
1.43
Operating profit
-5.15
-54.09
-9.64
-19.57
OPM
-259.24
-231.8
-7.91
-7.05
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.89
-0.88
-0.89
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.77
-1.1
-2.71
Other income
0.49
4.04
1.96
3.99
Profit before tax
-5.39
-51.72
-9.66
-19.19
Taxes
0.42
22.37
5.63
-0.45
Tax rate
-7.85
-43.26
-58.27
2.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.97
-29.34
-4.03
-19.64
Exceptional items
0
-35.17
0
0
Net profit
-4.97
-64.52
-4.03
-19.64
yoy growth (%)
-92.29
1,500
-79.47
-1,449
NPM
-249.99
-276.47
-3.3
-7.07
