Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.47
-91.99
-3.31
-10.32
Op profit growth
-90.25
181.12
-232.66
9.71
EBIT growth
-89.71
215.36
-225.23
12.77
Net profit growth
-92.34
281.07
-1,075.15
35.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-265.48
-232.18
-6.61
4.82
EBIT margin
-264
-218.77
-5.55
4.28
Net profit margin
-248.57
-276.93
-5.82
0.57
RoCE
-6.6
-49.38
-12.85
10.66
RoNW
-4.38
-59.25
-11.45
1.04
RoA
-1.55
-15.62
-3.36
0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.62
-60.36
0
2.09
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.13
-61.21
-20.02
-0.43
Book value per share
31.31
21.39
35.44
50.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
-69.29
-5.14
0
19.13
P/CEPS
-62.3
-5.07
-8.62
-91.28
P/B
10.22
14.51
4.87
0.78
EV/EBIDTA
-81.39
-7.84
-17.78
8.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-9.39
-43.17
2.57
-19.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,994.28
874.47
115.77
137.95
Inventory days
261.4
259.87
60.64
60.25
Creditor days
-41.15
-70.6
-59.56
-98.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
25.52
66.07
5.95
-1.29
Net debt / equity
1.18
2.67
2.74
2.04
Net debt / op. profit
-7.5
-1.12
-4.5
5.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.18
-175.92
-104.51
-92.25
Employee costs
-27.48
-3.44
-0.71
-1.44
Other costs
-238.81
-152.81
-1.38
-1.48
