Prabhat Technologies India Ltd Share Price Live

100
(4.55%)
Jan 19, 2024

  • Open98.5
  • Day's High100.43
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close95.65
  • Day's Low98.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)107.06
  • Div. Yield0
Prabhat Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecom-Handsets/Mobile

Open

98.5

Prev. Close

95.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3.1

Day's High

100.43

Day's Low

98.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

107.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prabhat Technologies India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.12%

Non-Promoter- 29.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prabhat Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.71

10.71

10.71

10.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.28

21.06

21.44

22.9

Net Worth

3.43

31.77

32.15

33.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.98

23.33

121.85

277.51

yoy growth (%)

-91.47

-80.84

-56.08

-3.32

Raw materials

-1.97

-41.05

-122.53

-291.01

As % of sales

99.18

175.92

100.55

104.86

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.72

-0.92

-2.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.39

-51.72

-9.66

-19.19

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.89

-0.88

-0.89

Tax paid

0.42

22.37

5.63

-0.45

Working capital

-1.46

-57.53

-2.27

-7.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.47

-80.84

-56.08

-3.32

Op profit growth

-90.46

460.67

-50.71

-237.82

EBIT growth

-89.79

495.11

-48.04

-230.68

Net profit growth

-92.29

1,500

-79.47

-1,449

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1.37

6.55

1.8

3.56

1.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.37

6.55

1.8

3.56

1.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.95

0.8

0.89

0.13

0.58

Prabhat Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prabhat Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Unit No 402 Western Edge I,

Kanakia Space Borivali (East),

Maharashtra - 400066

Tel: 91-22-40676000

Website: http://www.prabhatgroup.net

Email: cs@prabhatgroup.net

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Prabhat Telecoms India Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai, as Prabhat Telecommunication Private Limited, on April 2, 2007, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Com...
Reports by Prabhat Technologies India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Prabhat Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Prabhat Technologies India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd is ₹107.06 Cr. as of 19 Jan ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd is 0 and 37.09 as of 19 Jan ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabhat Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Jan ‘24

What is the CAGR of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd?

Prabhat Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.93%, 3 Years at -35.39%, 1 Year at -59.08%, 6 Month at -59.18%, 3 Month at -50.59% and 1 Month at 5.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prabhat Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.87 %

