Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecom-Handsets/Mobile
Open₹98.5
Prev. Close₹95.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.1
Day's High₹100.43
Day's Low₹98.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)107.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.71
10.71
10.71
10.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.28
21.06
21.44
22.9
Net Worth
3.43
31.77
32.15
33.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.98
23.33
121.85
277.51
yoy growth (%)
-91.47
-80.84
-56.08
-3.32
Raw materials
-1.97
-41.05
-122.53
-291.01
As % of sales
99.18
175.92
100.55
104.86
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.72
-0.92
-2.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.39
-51.72
-9.66
-19.19
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.89
-0.88
-0.89
Tax paid
0.42
22.37
5.63
-0.45
Working capital
-1.46
-57.53
-2.27
-7.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.47
-80.84
-56.08
-3.32
Op profit growth
-90.46
460.67
-50.71
-237.82
EBIT growth
-89.79
495.11
-48.04
-230.68
Net profit growth
-92.29
1,500
-79.47
-1,449
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1.37
6.55
1.8
3.56
1.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.37
6.55
1.8
3.56
1.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.95
0.8
0.89
0.13
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Unit No 402 Western Edge I,
Kanakia Space Borivali (East),
Maharashtra - 400066
Tel: 91-22-40676000
Website: http://www.prabhatgroup.net
Email: cs@prabhatgroup.net
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Prabhat Telecoms India Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai, as Prabhat Telecommunication Private Limited, on April 2, 2007, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Com...
Read More
Reports by Prabhat Technologies India Ltd
