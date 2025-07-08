Prabhat Technologies India Ltd Summary

Prabhat Telecoms India Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai, as Prabhat Telecommunication Private Limited, on April 2, 2007, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Prabhat Telecoms (India) Private Limited effective from May 23, 2007. The Company thereafter converted into a Public Limited Company, and name was changed to Prabhat Telecoms (India) Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies.Prabhat was established in 1997 as a telecom technical support company by the name Prabhat Enterprises. In 2004, the Company ventured in Sales and Distribution as Prabhat Telecoms (I) Ltd. and further extended its arms into manufacture and assembly of the brand Xccess & V3 Mobiles. The Company is engaged into design, assemble, and customize import and distribution of mobile handsets, wireless dongles / data-cards, data products and mobile / telecom accessories. It sell mobiles and internet data cards & smart phones / tablets, fixed wireless terminal and high end telecom devices under brand name Xccess. It also sells the accessories like screen guard, memory card etc., under the brand name of Platinum. The Company started to design, assemble and manufacture the telecom product under its own in house brand in 2011. Further, it designed and assembled the telecom devices like CDMA Mobile Handsets, CDMA Data Cards, FWT, Wi-Fi Routers, accessories etc under its own brand Xccess. The Company launched its brand Xccess in online E-Commerce platforms which deal with Cosmetics, Books & Stationeries, Computer Accessories, Fashion Accessories, Gift items, Home Dcor, House Hold products, Toys, Garments, Clothes, Car Accessories, Electrical Goods, Home Appliances and Travel Accessories. The Company is a distributor of CDMA handsets for TTML for Mumbai circle and also sells the CDMA product to chain of distributors across PAN India through TTML/TTSL corporate tie-ups.In July, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Offer of 22,00,000 equity shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 11.22 Crore through Offer for Sale.