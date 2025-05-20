iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202514 May 2025
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting and Announcement of Audited Financial Result Standalone and Consolidated for the year ended March 31 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2024 together with Limited Review Report. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024 together with Limited Review Report. Outcome Of Board Meeting (Resolution Professional RP) Concluded On Wednesday, February 12, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board (Resolution Professional RP) held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to noted/approved the following items: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. 2. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Directors Report for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. To confirm Book Closure for Annual General Meeting. 3. To consider and approve Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To decide the time venue and date of Annual General Meeting. 5. To consider and approve appointment of M/s NVB and Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 6. To appoint Scrutinizer to ascertain the voting process of 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 2. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other regulations, if applicable, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board (Resolution Professional RP) was commenced on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 03:00 P.M.,, as the agenda items could not be concluded due to time constraint, it was resumed today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to noted/approved the following items: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

