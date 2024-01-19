Prabhat Technologies India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.39
-51.72
-9.66
-19.19
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.89
-0.88
-0.89
Tax paid
0.42
22.37
5.63
-0.45
Working capital
-1.46
-57.53
-2.27
-7.97
Other operating items
Operating
-6.97
-87.76
-7.18
-28.51
Capital expenditure
0
-2.17
0.5
2.07
Free cash flow
-6.97
-89.93
-6.68
-26.44
Equity raised
40.18
91.66
42.63
75.86
Investing
-2.91
1.01
3.3
0.01
Financing
22.43
-21.79
12.09
35.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.73
-19.05
51.33
85.22
