iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prabhhans Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

96.5
(1.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prabhhans Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.25

6.25

6.25

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.15

-0.21

-1.66

-1.53

Net Worth

7.4

6.04

4.59

3.92

Minority Interest

Debt

4.9

0.22

2.53

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.31

6.27

7.12

3.92

Fixed Assets

3.64

3.47

3.47

2.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.06

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.32

2.34

3.06

1.4

Inventories

10.49

7.23

2.79

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

12.36

7.81

9.05

0.24

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.92

2.25

2.48

1.74

Sundry Creditors

-15.15

-13.55

-9.74

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.3

-1.4

-1.52

-0.58

Cash

0.33

0.4

0.58

0.01

Total Assets

12.32

6.27

7.11

3.92

Prabhhans Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prabhhans Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.