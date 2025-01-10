Prabhhans Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.25
6.25
6.25
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.15
-0.21
-1.66
-1.53
Net Worth
7.4
6.04
4.59
3.92
Minority Interest
Debt
4.9
0.22
2.53
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.31
6.27
7.12
3.92
Fixed Assets
3.64
3.47
3.47
2.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.32
2.34
3.06
1.4
Inventories
10.49
7.23
2.79
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
12.36
7.81
9.05
0.24
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.92
2.25
2.48
1.74
Sundry Creditors
-15.15
-13.55
-9.74
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.3
-1.4
-1.52
-0.58
Cash
0.33
0.4
0.58
0.01
Total Assets
12.32
6.27
7.11
3.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.