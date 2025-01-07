iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhhans Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

91.7
(1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prabhhans Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.03

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.07

-0.16

-0.05

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.2

-0.05

-0.06

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

8.99

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.2

-0.05

-0.07

Taxes

2.41

-4.45

0

0

Tax rate

-0.01

0.02

0.23

-0.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

-0.2

-0.05

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

-0.2

-0.05

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

-35.31

272.27

-20.28

-86.96

NPM

0

0

0

0

