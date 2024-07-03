SectorTrading
Open₹90
Prev. Close₹88.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.69
Day's High₹90
Day's Low₹90
52 Week's High₹119.85
52 Week's Low₹51.6
Book Value₹13.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.23
P/E28.21
EPS3.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.25
6.25
6.25
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.15
-0.21
-1.66
-1.53
Net Worth
7.4
6.04
4.59
3.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.2
-0.05
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
2.41
-4.45
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
-0.27
-0.08
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-35.53
280.18
-19.54
-87.23
EBIT growth
-35.29
273.06
-20.58
-86.81
Net profit growth
-35.31
272.27
-20.28
-86.96
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sathaiah Bathula
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Singh
Managing Director
Satnam Singh
Non Executive Director
Parminder Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Prabhhans Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Sea Gold Infrastructure Limited) was established in October 1993 at the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh with the objects to promote, establish, improve, develop, administer, own and run aqua cultural ponds for culturing all types of shell fish, fin fish, sea water foods and other crustacean. The Company changed its Main Objects to Infrastructure Activities. The Company went for Capital Reduction Scheme which was approved by Honorable Andhra Pradesh High Court as on 27th August 2011.The Company is presently promoted by Parminder Kaur and P Sanath Kumar. The shrimp farm is located at Korlam Village in Andhra Pradesh. The company has a technical collaboration for hatchery with Samurai Techno Trading Pvt Ltd of Kings Group and also a 100% buy-back arrangement with King Fisheries, one of the co-promoters.The company went to public in Mar.95 with a public issue of 30 lacs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 lacs.During the year 2010-11, the Board of Directors implemented the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its members from the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh, which became effective from August 27th 2011. i) Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 37,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs.3,75,00,000/- to New Promoters and Associates on Preferential Basis. ii) Company converted Unsecured loans availed from persons other than Promoters aggregating to
The Prabhhans Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabhhans Industries Ltd is ₹56.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prabhhans Industries Ltd is 28.21 and 6.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabhhans Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabhhans Industries Ltd is ₹51.6 and ₹119.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prabhhans Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 88.80%, 1 Year at 65.05%, 6 Month at 28.27%, 3 Month at -0.73% and 1 Month at 5.13%.
