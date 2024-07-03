iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhhans Industries Ltd Share Price

90
(1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90
  • Day's High90
  • 52 Wk High119.85
  • Prev. Close88.3
  • Day's Low90
  • 52 Wk Low 51.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.69
  • P/E28.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.7
  • EPS3.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.23
  • Div. Yield0
Prabhhans Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

90

Prev. Close

88.3

Turnover(Lac.)

2.69

Day's High

90

Day's Low

90

52 Week's High

119.85

52 Week's Low

51.6

Book Value

13.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.23

P/E

28.21

EPS

3.13

Divi. Yield

0

Prabhhans Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Prabhhans Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prabhhans Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.91%

Institutions: 0.91%

Non-Institutions: 24.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prabhhans Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.25

6.25

6.25

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.15

-0.21

-1.66

-1.53

Net Worth

7.4

6.04

4.59

3.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.03

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.2

-0.05

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

2.41

-4.45

0

0

Working capital

-0.13

-0.27

-0.08

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-35.53

280.18

-19.54

-87.23

EBIT growth

-35.29

273.06

-20.58

-86.81

Net profit growth

-35.31

272.27

-20.28

-86.96

Prabhhans Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prabhhans Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sathaiah Bathula

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Singh

Managing Director

Satnam Singh

Non Executive Director

Parminder Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prabhhans Industries Ltd

Summary

Prabhhans Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Sea Gold Infrastructure Limited) was established in October 1993 at the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh with the objects to promote, establish, improve, develop, administer, own and run aqua cultural ponds for culturing all types of shell fish, fin fish, sea water foods and other crustacean. The Company changed its Main Objects to Infrastructure Activities. The Company went for Capital Reduction Scheme which was approved by Honorable Andhra Pradesh High Court as on 27th August 2011.The Company is presently promoted by Parminder Kaur and P Sanath Kumar. The shrimp farm is located at Korlam Village in Andhra Pradesh. The company has a technical collaboration for hatchery with Samurai Techno Trading Pvt Ltd of Kings Group and also a 100% buy-back arrangement with King Fisheries, one of the co-promoters.The company went to public in Mar.95 with a public issue of 30 lacs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 lacs.During the year 2010-11, the Board of Directors implemented the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its members from the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh, which became effective from August 27th 2011. i) Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 37,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs.3,75,00,000/- to New Promoters and Associates on Preferential Basis. ii) Company converted Unsecured loans availed from persons other than Promoters aggregating to
Company FAQs

What is the Prabhhans Industries Ltd share price today?

The Prabhhans Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhhans Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabhhans Industries Ltd is ₹56.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prabhhans Industries Ltd is 28.21 and 6.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prabhhans Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabhhans Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabhhans Industries Ltd is ₹51.6 and ₹119.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prabhhans Industries Ltd?

Prabhhans Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 88.80%, 1 Year at 65.05%, 6 Month at 28.27%, 3 Month at -0.73% and 1 Month at 5.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prabhhans Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prabhhans Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.45 %
Institutions - 0.92 %
Public - 24.64 %

