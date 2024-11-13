Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Prabhhans Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone (Unaudited) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Approval of Notice of Annual General meeting and Boards Report

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Prabhhans Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation in respect of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Appointment of M/s Vikas Verma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Prabhhans Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at House No. 248, Karta Ram Gali Ghass Mandi, Chaura Bazar Ludhiana Punjab 141008 India have Considered and approved the standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. As per Captioned subject, We hereby submit Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 As per the Captioned Subject, we hereby submit outcome of the Board Meeting to Consider and Approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

With respect to above captioned subject, Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.03.2024 is given for appointment of Ms. Parminder Kaur as Internal Auditor of Prabhhans Industries Limited. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Today i.e. Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company situated at House No. 248, Karta Ram Gali, Ghass Mandi, Chaura Bazar, Ludhiana, Punjab - 141008 has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Parminder Kaur as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

Prabhhans Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Prabhhans Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at House No. 248 Karta Ram Gali Ghass Mandi Chaura Bazar Ludhiana 141008 Punjab India inter alia to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 12th February, 2024 have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. We enclose herewith a copy of the said Standalone Unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:20 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024